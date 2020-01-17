Steve Enright hopes some energy in the crowd gives his Bridgewater College Eagles a lift this afternoon.
It will be the Bleed Crimson Day on Saturday afternoon at 2 as the Eagles host Hampden-Sydney in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action. There should be a good number of student-athletes in the stands, as well as former basketball players back on campus to watch BC.
"Tomorrow should be a good day for us," Enright said Friday. "Alums are coming to town and we should have a good crowd. We are going to have a reception before the game" for former basketball players.
Bridgewater (6-9, 2-4 ODAC) has lost two straight road games, the last at Guilford a week ago by a score of 80-58. The Eagles lost at Washington & Lee on Jan. 8 by a count of 76-62.
"We just have to find consistency," Enright said. "Guys are playing hard. We had a couple of bad stretches the last two games on the road."
Senior guard Chandler Murray is averaging 15.6 points per contest for BC, senior forward Davrion Grier is at 14.7, junior guard Will Browser tallies 11.1 and sophomore guard Liam Caswell is scoring 10.8 points per contest. Last season as a freshman Caswell averaged just 1.8 points an outing.
"He has been very good," Enright said. "I am asking him to play out of position; he is more of a wing but he is playing the point for us. That is what the team needs right now. I am excited to see what he can do."
Murray had 26 points in the previous game while Caswell had eight. The top four scorers for BC are all from North Carolina.
The Tigers have five players averaging in double figures, led by sophomore Jack Wyatt at 17.6 points per contest. Hampden-Sydney lost its first four games, won six straight and has lost two of its last three outings.
"They started off rough," Enright said. "They are good; everyone in this league is good as far as Division III. It is a really good conference."
The men's game will be a battle of first-year head coaches. Enright is a former BC assistant who returned to take over the program before this season, while Caleb Kimbrough is in his first season with Hampden-Sydney.
"Caleb is in his first year as well and he is doing a good job," Enright said of Kimbrough, who graduated from Guilford and is from Chapel Hill, N.C. "They have some really good freshmen guards. They can beat you up inside" with post players.
One of the freshman guards, Ryan Clements, has started every game and is scoring 11.4 points per contest.
In the second game of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader, the Eagles women (7-8, 6-2 ODAC) will host Hollins (8-6, 3-5) at 4:30 p.m. The BC women won Wednesday in Winchester over Shenandoah by two points.
In other ODAC action, the EMU men (2-9, 1-5) are at Ferrum on Saturday while the women (2-11, 1-6) are at Emory & Henry in southwest Virginia.
Broadway High graduate Chrissy Delawder had started the first 13 games for EMU and is averaging 7.8 points per contest.
