New trails are coming to Bridgewater Retirement Community, the organization announced Thursday.
According to BRC, the trails will be open to the public and "will complement existing trails and parks in the Town of Bridgewater."
"We want this natural area to be a resource for our entire community," said BRC President Rodney Alderfer in a press release. "We love the idea of elementary school kids coming on field trips, nature lovers exploring the site and Bridgewater College classes coming as well. And our residents are hungry for a place to walk close by where they can experience nature."
The new trails are located on a 20-acre site off of Will Lane by Oakdale Park, and are made up of 8-foot wide fully-accessible paved walkways and 6-foot wide gravel trails, according to BRC.
"They will provide access to several destinations and overlooks, including a natural playground, outdoor classroom, marsh walk, woodland overlook and more," BRC said in a press release.
BRC said the project is made possible through funding from residents Edgar and Kathy Simmons, who made a special contribution to the BRC Foundation.
"The plans were drawn up about three years ago for additional outdoor space that would serve the needs of those living in the area,” Edgar Simmons said in the press release. "It was time to do something about it. Folks can benefit from spending time on these trails in a park-like setting. I like knowing that the natural area set aside for the trails will be a protected space.”
According to BRC, the land had once been seen as an opportunity to expand BRC's Independent Living Village. In 2018, BRC began to "reimagine the site as an outdoor destination for BRC residents and the broader community."
BRC contracted with Harrisonburg-based architecture firm Monteverde to develop a plan, the organization said. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled in May and BRC hopes to open the trails in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.