The Bridgewater College softball team is on a roll and has outscored its foes 51-15 this year.
The Eagles improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference on Monday, sweeping a doubleheader at Eastern Mennonite by scores of 6-2 and 10-2. EMU is 1-5, 0-2.
BC freshman first baseman Samantha Hensley (East Rockingham) had three hits and scored a run in the second game after scoring one run in the opener.
“They were very aggressive with their swings,” EMU Coach J.D. McCurdy said of the Eagles. “They have some hitters, there is no question about it.”
Kathryn Thomas was the winning pitcher in the nightcap for the Eagles, who swept a doubleheader for the second time in three days. BC is slated to host Shenandoah for two games Tuesday.
Megan Pleskovic, the BC second-year coach, said earlier this week Hensley is mature as a hitter and has benefited from having a father who has coached hitting.
Everyone seems to be hitting these days for BC.
The Eagles won the first game Monday with 13 hits, with three each coming from Turner Ashby products Katrina Martin and Torie Shifflett at the top of the order. Martin also had two hits in the second game.
Catcher Sarah Wimer (Broadway) added two hits and also drove in two runs in the first game for BC. Kaitlyn Tirona, the BC shortstop, had two hits and drove in a run in the first game and had two more hits in the second game.
Pitcher Brantley Swift allowed just two runs, one earned, and seven hits to get the win in game one for the Eagles. “She moved the ball around very well,” said McCurdy, a Bridgewater graduate.
Brooklynn Fridley (Page) started in left field for BC in both games and scored two runs in the nightcap.
Senior Sydney Layman (Broadway) started in right field for the Eagles in game one. Morgan Landes (Broadway) was used as a pinch-runner in game two for the Eagles and scored a run. Layman also scored a run in the second game.
Autumn Bailey (East Rockingham) was the starting catcher for EMU in both games while Emily Campbell (Broadway) had two hits while pitching a complete game in the loss in the first game. “She is the cornerstone of our circle,” McCurdy said of Campbell.
Korenn Paige and Erin Keith added two hits for the Royals in game one. Emily Davis and Keith each had two hits in the second game for EMU, as Keith drove in two runs. Bri Allen (Fort Defiance) started both games for EMU in center.
“She had a tremendous day,” McCurdy said of freshman shortstop Keith. “We are a very young team.”
“Overall it was a strong outing across the board from our offense, pitching and defense,” Pleskovic wrote to the News-Record. “We were challenged early but made adjustments throughout. The scores don’t show how tough EMU is. ... we continued to barrel up the ball.” BC now has a team batting average of .370.
Wimer hit a homer in both games for BC, while Martin went deep in game one and Keith hit a homer for EMU in the second game.
In other action Monday:
Women’s Tennis
Bridgewater 7, Shenandoah 2: The Eagles won on the road in ODAC women’s tennis 7-2 over Shenandoah.
Men’s Soccer
Guilford 2, Bridgewater 1: In ODAC men’s soccer, Alex Martinez scored in the first half for Bridgewater but the Eagles fell 2-1 to Guilford. Sam Franklin had the assist for the Eagles, who fell to 1-5-2 overall, 0-5-2 in the ODAC. Guilford is 3-2-1, 3-2-1.
EMU Soccer
The Eastern Mennonite men lost 3-1 late Sunday at Hampden-Sydney and ended the season 0-8-1 overall and 0-7-1 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference soccer. The last victory for the Royals came on Sept. 25, 2019 at Bridgewater with a 2-1 win in overtime.
Lily Dodson scored a goal for the EMU women but the Royals lost 2-1 on Sunday to Emory & Henry. It was the first win of the season for the Wasps, who are 1-6-0 and 1-6-0. EMU is 0-5-0, 0-5-0 and has two more regular-season games on the schedule: Thursday at Randolph-Macon and Sunday at Ferrum.
BC Field Hockey
The Bridgewater field hockey team earned academic honors from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association for the 2020-21 season with a team grade-point average of 3.0 or better.
JMU Lacrosse
James Madison lacrosse is ranked No. 23 in the latest IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll, the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Association announced on Monday. The Dukes are 4-3 after losing 15-12 to No. 8 Virginia on Friday.
JMU Volleyball
The Colonial Athletic Association named JMU outside hitter Miëtte Veldman the CAA Offensive Player of the Week in volleyball. This is Veldman’s third weekly conference honor of the season.
She helped the Dukes sweep William and Mary as Coach Lauren Steinbrecher, in her 11th season, won her 200th game at JMU on Sunday.
JMU Soccer
Ethan Taylor of JMU soccer is the men Player of the Week in the CAA after he scored two goals in the 2-1 win over the College of Charleston last weekend.
Valley Baseball
LSU product Will Harris, a former player for the Staunton Braves in the Valley Baseball League, will begin the Major League season on the Injured List, Washington manager Davey Martinez said Monday.
Harris, who joined the Nationals last season, was feared to have a blood clot in his right (pitching) arm but that was ruled out after he saw a medical professional in St. Louis.
The Nationals open the season at home Thursday against the Mets while the Orioles are at Boston the same day.
Orioles’ lefty and Baltimore native Bruce Zimmermann, a former pitcher with Towson in the CAA, is slated to be in the rotation this year and pitch at Boston on Sunday. “Obviously, not to happy with it,” he said after his outing Monday in Florida against Tampa Bay as he gave up seven runs in 4.1 innings. “I have to do a better job with some 0-2 pitches.”
