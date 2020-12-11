Before ever putting on a varsity uniform, Micah Matthews knows his college destination.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound 13-year-old from Bridgewater announced last month on Twitter that he has verbally committed to the University of South Carolina — one of the most prestigious Division I baseball programs in the country and a member of the Southeastern Conference.
"I'm excited to announce that I have committed to the University of South Carolina!," Matthews wrote on Twitter. "I'd like to [thank] my family for their support, my trainers, coaches, my community and the USC coaching staff. I'm excited for the work ahead!"
In September, Matthews was selected to play in the Perfect Game 13U Select Festival at Chickasaw Bricktown BallPark in Oklahoma City, Okla.
According to Next Level Athletic Development owner Mike Martin, Matthews has been recorded multiple times running a 60-yard dash in 6.9 seconds. He also hit multiple balls at a University of Virginia prospect camp at an exit velocity of 102-103 miles per hour and touched 78 on the mound. He is considered by most scouts to be one of the top 25 players in the country for his age.
"He is confident in his ability, but is also very aware that he's only 13 and is allowing both the development and recruiting process to happen with the big picture in mind," Martin told the Daily News-Record in September. "Micah is just a really great kid. ... I'm not sure you could ask for much more at his age."
Matthews is expected to suit up for the Turner Ashby JV team this spring.
"I'm fortunate to have a solid group of supporters," Matthews said. "My family reminds me every day that there's nothing to celebrate and to stay humble and constantly outwork everyone around me. ... I watch guys work their butts off every day, so I honestly don't have time to listen to the hype."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.