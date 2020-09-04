Micah Matthews said he has played on the big stage before, so it doesn't really scare him.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound 13-year-old from Bridgewater has already opened eyes at the national level with his unique size and abilities on the field at a young age.
Now, after being selected to play in the Perfect Game 13U Select Festival at Chickasaw Bricktown BallPark in Oklahoma City, Okla. this weekend, there's little doubt the soft-spoken teen will showcase why he's got such a bright future.
"I'm grateful to be able to play in such an incredible event," Matthews said. "I never imagined having the opportunity to play in it. As far as nerves go, I have a few jitters, but it's mostly excitement."
Matthews was also a standout on the football field as a kid, but has turned his focus to baseball in recent years as he grew both physically and within the game itself.
In just his fourth year playing the sport, he's already considered a rare talent.
"He's extremely genetically gifted," said Mike Martin, owner of Next Level Athletic Development in Harrisonburg. "He almost looks like a grown man and is very explosive."
Martin said Matthews has been recorded multiple times running a 60-yard dash in 6.9 seconds. He also hit multiple balls at a University of Virginia prospect camp at an exit velocity of 102-103 miles per hour and touched 78 on the mound.
"All those are numbers that you just don't see from 13-year-old kids very often or ever," Martin said. "The scary part is he is still improving almost weekly."
This weekend's event will take place at Bricktown Ballpark and features the top 32 13-and-under players in North America. Matthews will go through various showcase events and practices throughout the weekend, including a home run derby, before playing for the East squad in a game on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
"It's the best of the best," Martin said. "It's very elite company and speaks to the current level player and athlete that Micah is."
Matthews, who will try out for the JV team at Turner Ashby in the spring, works weekly with some of the area's top high school prospects at Next Level alongside Martin and trainers Bay Liskey, Spenser Davis and others. He mentioned Fort Defiance's Tristan Shoemaker, a UVA commit, as someone that he has learned a lot from this summer.
"He's still getting stronger, improving his sprint mechanics, improving his batting skill, improving his throwing patterns and his movement patterns," Martin said. "He's like a colt that you know is going to turn into a thoroughbred."
Matthews has already gained attention of Division I programs and Martin credited him for remaining humble and staying mature through the process. He said while Matthews looks and acts like a player far beyond his age, he still has fun.
"He is confident in his ability, but is also very aware that he's only 3 and is allowing both the development and recruiting proess to happen with the big picture in mind," Martin said. "Micah is just a really great kid. ... I'm not sure you could ask for much more at his age."
Matthews said he's excited to eventually wear a Turner Ashby uniform and "be part of the rich baseball legacy that our school has." He also said he's been able to play a fair amount of baseball this summer despite the coronavirus pandemic.
"One of the main thing I enjoy about baseball is the friendships that are formed through playing," Matthews said. "I've made friends all over the country this summer from playing ball in really big tournaments."
That experience playing in various states and in showcase tournaments all across the country is why Matthews said the little bit of nerves he has for this weekend won't be too much to handle once he takes the field in Oklahoma City.
"I'm fortunate to have a solid group of supporters," Matthews said. "My family reminds me every day that there's nothing to celebrate and to stay humble and constantly outwork everyone around me. ... I watch guys work their butts off every day, so I honestly don't have time to listen to the hype."
