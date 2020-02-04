Residents of Bridgewater are invited to celebrate the town’s 185th birthday and reflect on its history this Friday.
Before coming to be known as Bridgewater, the town website recounts many former names for the Shenandoah Valley community.
After being colonized by Scots-Irish and later German voyageurs, the area was called McGill’s Ford in the mid-1700s because the McGill family owned approximately 350 acres across the North River. It also became referred to as Bridgeport for its service as a common port for shipments to Port Republic. Once John and Jacob Dinkle established various mills and lodging in the early 1800s, some of which remain standing today, the area was recognized as Dinkletown.
On Feb. 7, 1835, the settlement was chartered as Bridgewater by the General Assembly because it rests just north of the nearby river, which was adorned with a bridge in 1820.
In 2017, the town began celebrating the historic occasion annually as opposed to centennially. It includes town trivia and treats at Generation Park, where ice skating is offered.
At 6:30 p.m., free ice skating lessons will guide beginners along the rink. Trivia begins 15 minutes later followed by a fireworks display at 7:10 p.m.
Former years included performances by competitive figure skater Maeko Sotomil. This year, Turner Ashby High School’s a capella team is singing for the first time prior to a performance from contemporary Tennessee-based a capella group Street Corner Symphony, which placed second in NBC’s televised singing competition "The Sing Off."
Turner Ashby’s ensemble will sing "Shenandoah," "Fill-a Me Up," "Prayer" and "Lully Lulla, Lullay" for 10 minutes while guests are being seated at the Sipe Center for the show. Street Corner Symphony will begin at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available online.
