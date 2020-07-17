The Bridgewater Reds used the big inning Friday night and beat host Montezuma 10-3 in Rockingham County Baseball League play. The Reds, now 8-6, scored four runs in the second to take a lead of 4-2 and then added on three more runs in the top of the sixth.
Hot-hitting Jacob Grabeel had three hits in five at-bats for the Reds. He had three hits in a game July 11 and on Wednesday against Broadway. Grabeel drove in three runs and Mason Mitchell and Jonathan Sexton (three hits) drove in two in the victory Friday.
The Bridgewater starter was Hunter Mohr, who yielded three earned runs in 5.2 innings. William & Mary product Jacob Haney started on the mound for the Braves (5-9) and gave up nine hits and five runs (four earned) in five innings, with one walk and nine strikeouts.
In other RCBL games Friday:Sam Imeson, the starting pitcher for the Bucks, gave up just one run in four innings as first-place Clover Hill played at Elkton. The Bucks scored seven runs in the top of the fourth.
Nice Start
Grant Thomas, a rising senior pitcher at Turner Ashby, made the first start on the mound of his RCBL career on Tuesday for Montezuma. He made three outings out of the bullpen before going seven innings and allowing no runs on four hits in a 4-1 win at New Market.
“His first outing in relief was kind of an eye-opener,” said Braves Coach Chris Rush. “He has really taken on that role as a pitcher for us. He has talked to some of the older guys” about pitching. Thomas benefited from catcher Adam Hackenburg, the Clemson product. “Hackenberg called a really good game for him. He pounded the zone and only had one walk in seven innings.”
Rush plans to go with left Matt Sykes, a George Mason University product, today against Clover Hill. Sykes is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA so far this summer. Haney has also seen action in the infield and has served as a mentor to younger players, according to Rush.
MLBer In The House
Montezuma has benefitted from the presence of outfielder Will Wagner of Liberty University and his younger brother, Jeremy, who is headed to Division I Austin Peay. They are from Crozet and played at The Miller School for their father, Billy, a native of Marion, a product of Ferrum and a closer in the Major Leagues. He had 422 saves in a carer that lasted from 1995 to 2010. The elder Wagner has been to some Braves’ games this summer, according to Rush.
Rush said the addition of several Division I products - with the Valley League called off - has been a positive for the RCBL. “There have been aspects of it that has been pretty good for the league,” he said. “As coaches, we have to be careful we are not overlooking players that are going to be with us next year. It is nice having them but finding that balance” is important.
VCU To Cards
Grottoes has three pitchers on its roster from VCU: Mike Dailey (4.09 ERA), Jack Masloff (1.00) and Justin Sorokowski, who has a mark of 9.00 in 10 innings over three starts.
Austin Nicely (Spotswood) is hitting .442 with 13 RBIs in just 52 at-bats for Grottoes while JMU's Chase DeLauter, the two-way player with Broadway, had five homers to led the league before Friday's play.
Nicely was drafted out of Spotswood in the 10th round by Houston in 2013. Other Spotswood products to be drafted: Jeremy Knicely, out of Longwood, by Toronto in 2003, and Daryl Irvine, out of Ferrum by Boston in 1985. Irvine's son, Cameron, is playing for Grottoes and is hitting .264 in 13 games.
Hot Hitter
In games through Thursday, Nick Goode of New Market was leading the league with an average of .487 in 39 at-bats, though he had just one extra-base hit. The Shenandoah University product led the RCBL in hitting in 2018. Calvin Pasteel is batting .355 for the Shockers while Joel Smith has an ERA of 1.54 in four games.
"We are not playing from behind very often," said second-year coach Nolan Potts, the top coach in the RCBL last year. "It has gone as I expected: I thought our pitching would carry us early."
Darrell Thompson is slated to start on the mound for the Shockers today. Cade Templeton, a Harrisonburg High product, threw on the side the other day and feels better after dealing with elbow issues, Potts said. The Shockers - off Friday - are 8-5 and host Bridgewater today.
