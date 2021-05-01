Bridgewater College began this volleyball season at Washington and Lee — now the Eagles hope the season doesn’t end against the same foe on the road.
The No. 5 seed Eagles have a tough task Saturday at 11:30 a.m., playing at No. 1 seed Washington and Lee in the semifinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
BC began regular-season play March 13 with a 3-1 loss in Lexington after winning the first set 26-24. The Eagles then lost 25-19, 25-11 and 25-15 in the next three sets.
“Our game plan is to serve tough. They are a big, physical team,” BC Coach Erin Harris said Friday.
No. 8 seed Eastern Mennonite saw its season come to an end with a 3-0 loss to the host Generals on Wednesday. Washington and Lee is 14-0 overall and 10-0 in ODAC matches. BC upset No. 4 seed Roanoke on Wednesday — now a new challenge awaits.
“They are a very well-coached team,” EMU Coach Casey Steinbrecher said of Washington and Lee. “They have a lot of weapons.”
One of them is senior outside hitter Bryne Gould. “When she is on, she is unstoppable,” Steinbrecher said Friday.
The 5-foot-10 player from North Carolina had a season-high 20 kills on Wednesday against EMU.
Bridgewater is 8-4 overall and 7-4 in ODAC contests with just two seniors on the roster: Jyailah Friendly and Jessica Bissmeyer. Friendly leads the team in digs with 211. Sophomore setter Grace Hayes has 408 assists to lead Bridgewater; she had 31 assists in first meeting with Washington and Lee.
Turner Ashby graduate Nadia Valle, a junior outside hitter, has 51 kills for the Eagles after coming back from health challenges, according to Harris.
“She has really stepped up and is playing better than I have ever seen her,” Harris said. “She has found her way on the court [for playing time]. I am really proud of her.”
The Eagles have nine players with at least 30 kills and no one has more than the 78 recorded by Hope Jennings, a junior. “That is very unusual,” Harris said of that balance. “We don’t rely on one or two hitters.”
Harris is in her 10th season and was the ODAC Coach of the Year in 2018. The Eagles were 23-7 in 2019 and have been to the ODAC semifinals four times — but no further — under Harris.
In a rough year for several EMU teams when it comes to wins and losses, the volleyball team did have a breakthrough despite an overall record of 4-9 overall. The Royals beat Randolph-Macon for the first time since 1999 and qualified for the ODAC tourney for the first time since 2017 and just the second time since 2007.
“They got a little taste of success,” said Steinbrecher, the former James Madison assistant who just finished his first season in Park View.
East Rockingham grad Tori Wigley of Elkton paced the Royals with 402 assists on the year as a senior setter.
“I thought Tori had a great year. She started to realize her full potential,” said Steinbrecher, who thinks she would make a good coach. “She is an absolute student of the game.”
The Royals will also lose senior Hannah Johnson, a Wilson Memorial graduate who had 120 kills. Wilson graduate Paris Hutchinson, a freshman, paced EMU with 156 kills.
Steinbrecher has received commitments from five incoming freshmen. That includes EMHS senior Karla Hostetter, a setter for the Flames during her prep career. Another incoming freshman is Sarah Campbell of Riverheads, he noted.
JMU Baseball
JMU redshirt sophomore pitcher Lliam Grubbs was named to the Midseason Watch List for the 16th annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award, the association announced this week.
He has an ERA of 1.35 with four saves.
Field Hockey
BC field hockey player Courtney Cooke was named a first-team all-ODAC pick at forward while teammates Claire Ashley, a defender, and midfielder Karianne Moyer were third-team picks.
EMU’s Brandy Troutman and Skylar Hedgepeth were named to the second-team.
Track Honors
Broadway graduate Isaac Alderfer, a middle distance runner for EMU, was named ODAC track athlete of the week for the seventh time this week. He was also named to the all-state team by the Virginia Sports Information Directors along with teammates Allison Shelly and Alijah Johnson.
BC’s Adalia Coleman was the State Indoor Track Rookie of the Year while Chase Rosenthal of BC the State Track Indoor Field Athlete of the Year. Kacee Hooker, Mackenzie Young and Peter Fulton of the Eagles also gained state honors.
In college sports Friday:
Track and Field
The Colonial Athletic Association track and field championships began Friday in Harrisonburg at James Madison. JMU’s Shelby Staib took third in the javelin at 43.94. The event concludes Saturday.
The ODAC Championships began Friday in Lynchburg. The two-day event ends Sunday. EMU was sixth and BC was seventh in men’s competition after three events. The BC women were fourth and EMU was tied for fifth in the women’s portion after three events Friday.
Men’s Tennis
JMU beat Delaware 4-1 on Friday in the CAA Championship in men’s tennis as the Dukes advanced while Oscar Hernandez sealed the team win with a 7-5, 6-4 victory. No. 5 seed JMU will play in the semifinals on Saturday at 11 a.m. against North Carolina Wilmington. The title match is Sunday at 1 p.m.
“This is what we’ve been working towards all year, advancing in the tournament,” JMU Coach Steve Secord said in a statement through the university.
Softball
Roanoke 8, Bridgewater 4: Avery Pinder had three hits and Katrina Martin had a homer and two RBIs for the visiting Eagles but BC lost 8-4 in the second game Friday at Roanoke and ended the year in the ODAC tournament. BC was 11-15 overall this season after starting out 8-0.
In the first game Friday, No. 5 seed Bridgewater led 3-0 but host Roanoke came back to win 4-3 with a run in the last of the eighth inning. First baseman Samantha Hensley (East Rockingham) had one of four hits for BC. Catcher Sarah Wimer (Broadway), third baseman Martin (Turner Ashby) and DH Kaitlyn Tirona scored runs for the Eagles, while Tirona drove in two runs.
Other local starters for BC in the first game included second baseman Torie Shifflett (TA), center fielder Sydney Layman (Broadway) and right fielder Morgan Landes of Fort Defiance. Savannah Painter (Page County) was 0-for-1 off the bench in right field. Wimer (Broadway) entered the day hitting a team-best .375 for BC. Brantley Swift allowed just one earned run in the circle but took the loss and fell to 5-6 on the year in game one while BC pitcher Emma Killion was the loser in the second game despite allowing just three earned runs.
The Roanoke roster includes freshman first baseman/pitcher Gabby Fox of Bridgewater and TA and junior first baseman Serenity Bishop of East Rockingham and Elkton.
