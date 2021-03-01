Nearly a month will have lapsed by the time the Bridgewater College women's basketball team plays another game - at home on Saturday if all goes well.
But the Eagles will do so as the No. 1 seed in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament, as the pairings were announced Monday evening. Originally, the ODAC planned to take the top four teams for the tournament but decided last month to include as many schools that met COVID-19 protocol so athletes would get to play more games.
"We just came off a 10-day quarantine on Friday," BC Coach Sarah Mathews told the News-Record as the pairings came out. "I thought we were playing our best basketball" before the pause.
Bridgewater (4-0 overall, 4-0 in the ODAC) will play at home Saturday against the winner of Thursday's game between No. 9 Ferrum (1-9, 1-8) at No. 8 Randolph (2-6, 2-6). The other women's game Thursday has No. 10 seed EMU (0-4, 0-4) at No. 7 Emory & Henry (5-7, 4-4) in the 10-team field.
"The more the merrier with the tournament. It has been such an odd year," Mathews said. "Why not let everybody play more games? Ferrum and Randolph have more game experience, which is a concern since we have a ton of newcomers."
In the men's bracket, eight schools will take part with four quarterfinal games Saturday. That includes No. 5 seed Randolph-Macon (8-0, 3-0) at No. 4 Bridgewater (2-5, 2-3) and No. 6 seed EMU (2-1, 2-1) at No. 3 Lynchburg (4-3, 2-2). The semifinals for men are March 9 with the title games for both tournaments March 11.
To be eligible for a top-four seed, a team needed to play at least four ODAC contests. Thus, the Randolph-Macon men - ranked No. 1 in the country again this week by d3hoops.com - did not play enough ODAC contests to be seeded in the top four. Last week, Randolph-Macon won at home in Ashland over Bridgewater 99-68.
The BC women are paced in scoring by freshman Jada Gross at 16.3 points per contest and senior Ahlia Moone of Gainesville at 15.5 per contest. "She is shooting the ball at a really high clip from 3," Mathews said of Gross, a 5-foot-9 guard from Baltimore. "She is doing a great job of getting to the foul line. She has certainly exceeded our expectations."
The Eagles have not played since Feb. 9. Erika Nettles and Taylor Stafford are each averaging more than nine points per contest.
"Getting back to basketball shape has been crucial the past few days," Mathews said. "We play so fast. We are not adding a bunch of new stuff. We want to be really good at limiting turnovers."
Sophomore guard Mary Ruth Shifflett (Spotswood) of Grottoes is averaging a team-high 27.0 minutes with 5.8 points per game for the Eagles.
"She is our glue player. She is a great help-side defender," Mathews said.
The EMU men, who won Wednesday at Shenandoah, are paced in scoring by Tim Jones at 19.0 points per contest. The Royals will play on the road in Lynchburg on Saturday at 7 p.m.
"That was our first game of the year," EMU Coach Melvin Felix said Monday of the Hornets, who lost in overtime at EMU in January. "We are just preparing for another dogfight like it was here. It has been a crazy year."
Senior guard Tim Jones is averaging 19.0 points per contest for the Royals and DJ Hill is at 14.3 points and 11.3 boards per contest.
"They have had fantastic seasons," Felix said. "They have showed what they are capable of."
Mark Burkholder, from Petersburg High in West Virginia, is averaging 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
"Mark came to as as a junior transfer; he has been a great addition, giving us size. He has been able to jump right in," Felix said of the 6-foot-7 player.
Bridgewater freshman Zach Hatter (EMHS) has played in six of seven games with one start and is averaging 9.0 points per contest. He did not play Saturday in the regular-season finale for Coach Steve Enright.
Andy Pack, a transfer from Elon, has started six of the seven games and is scoring 14.7 points per contest. The Eagles have had just four players appear in all seven games.
The EMU women ended regular-season play Saturday with a 59-50 loss to Randolph. Harrisonburg graduate Constance Komara, a junior for EMU, is averaging 6.8 points per contest. She has played in four games with one start and is also averaging 4.8 rebounds per game.
EMU is led in scoring by Tiffany Carey at 10.5 points per contest and Emily McCombs at 10.0. McCombs is a guard from Culpeper and the only senior on the team for Coach Jen Posey.
