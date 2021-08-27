Now comes the hard part.
Can Bridgewater College repeat on its success from last year in women's soccer?
The Eagles were picked to win the Old Dominion Athletic Conference earlier this week, getting seven-place votes and finishing with 138 points.
Washington and Lee got four votes for first and 133 points, good enough for second.
Eastern Mennonite was picked to finish ninth out of 13 schools in the Division III league.
The Eagles were 10-1-1 last year and won the ODAC title.
Coach Mike Van Horn and BC return several key players, including senior midfielder Hanna Randolph, who was the ODAC Player of the Year last season.
The Eagles also return goalie Sydney Davis, an all-ODAC performer. Bridgewater begins the season Sept. 1 at Gettysburg. EMU begins play Sept. 4 at Methodist.
"Mike has done an outstanding job," EMU Coach Ted Erickson, the former boys coach at Harrisonburg, said on Friday of the Eagles. "He has a very regimented style of play. They have a stellar group coming back."
Freshmen for the Royals include Eastern Mennonite School graduate Halie Mast and Ashley Iscoa, a Harrisonburg grad.
"We anticipate both of them being a big part of what we do," said Erickson, a 2005 EMU graduate. "Ashley is a goal scorer; that has been a focus for us this year. Halie is extremely fast as a former cross country runner" who will play midfield.
More ODAC
The Bridgewater College men's soccer team are pegged for ninth while EMU is predicted to finish 12th and last in the ODAC preseason coaches' poll.
The favorite is Washington and Lee, which got seven of 11 first-place votes.
The Eagles begin the season at home Sept. 1 with Regent while EMU is at Hood in Maryland the same day.
In volleyball, BC is picked to finish fourth in the ODAC while EMU was predicted to place seventh. Washington and Lee is the preseason favorite.
EMU begins the season Sept. 3 against Marymount at Bridgewater, while the Eagles open at home the same day against Salem. BC and EMU face each other Sept. 4 in Bridgewater.
Burkholder On Move
Former Turner Ashby and James Madison women's basketball standout Kirby Burkholder told the News-Record this week she plans to leave Monday to play in the top women's pro basketball league in Puerto Rico.
"It came about pretty fast. The league lasts until November," she said.
Burkholder was the CAA Player of the Year for the Dukes in 2014 and since then has played as a pro in Italy, Belgium, Hungary and part of last winter in Poland.
Former JMU standout Jazmon Gwathmey has been part of the Puerto Rican national team in recent years but she will not be on the same team with Burkholder, though the product of Bealeton in Northern Virginia did assist Bridgewater native Burkholder with some of the details for playing in Puerto Rico.
Burkholder had a tryout with Washington of the WNBA after college while Gwathmey was drafted in the second round by Minnesota in 2016.
Toliver With Sparks
Former Harrisonburg High and Maryland guard Kristi Toliver, 34, averaged 9.4 points per game as she played in 19 of the first 24 games this season for the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA.
She was recently named an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA.
She had three points and two assists as a starter on Thursday as the Sparks lost at Connecticut 77-72. The Sparks play again Saturday at Connecticut.
The Sparks are last in the Western Conference after Dallas won Thursday at Washington, while former Delaware star Elena Delle Donne of the Mystics was limited to seven points in 12 minutes as she deals with nagging injuries.
Pitching In
Former JMU pitcher Shelton Perkins picked up his fifth save of the minor league season, with two teams, on Wednesday with one scoreless inning for Single-A Aberdeen at Brooklyn. Aberdeen is a farm team of the Orioles and Brooklyn is with the Mets.
Zachary Brzycky, who pitched at Virginia Tech, got his second save of the season with Single-A Wilmington in the Washington system on Sunday.
“I would say I have had a decent season. I have made some mistakes, more so here than I did at Delmarva,” Perkins told the News-Record earlier this month. “There are things you can get away with there that you can’t get away with here.”
Sad News
Joyce Driesell, the wife of Hall of Fame basketball coach Lefty Driesell, died earlier this week. Lefty Driesell was the head coach at JMU from 1988-96 and led the Dukes to one CAA title and an NCAA trip.
"So sorry to hear of the passing of Joyce Driesell. The Driesell family has been an important part of the JMU family. Our thoughts and prayers to Lefty, Chuck & all family and friends," JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne wrote on social media.
Chuck played for his father at the University of Maryland, was an assistant at JMU and has been a longtime basketball coach as well, including a stint at Marymount University and Bishop O'Connell High - both in Arlington - and at The Citadel in South Carolina.
Lefty Driesell was also the head coach at Georgia State and Davidson. He was born in Norfolk in 1931 and one of his daughters, Pam, has been a pastor in Atlanta, according to published reports.
"Sad news, Joyce Driesell wife of Hall of fame Coach Lefty Driesell has passed away. As sweet and nice a Woman as I've ever met. My thoughts and prayers are with Coach and his family. May Joyce RIP," legendary Maryland radio voice Johnny Holliday wrote on social media.
"Just hearing that Joyce Driesell, Lefty's wife for 69 years, has passed away. I'm just so sad -- she was absolutely wonderful, and they were an amazing team," best-selling author John Feinstein wrote on social media.
JMU Soccer, Etc.
Late Thursday, after a lengthy rain delay, the JMU men's soccer team lost at home 6-1 to No. 1 Marshall in soccer in Harrisonburg. The Dukes host Kansas City on Sunday at noon.
“Tonight we went through a lot of adversity in a number of different ways. We had our chances going forward and didn’t capitalize when we needed to. They had eight shots on frame and scored six which is what good teams do. We need to learn from this game and understand what worked and what didn’t and reset for Sunday," JMU coach Paul Zazenski said to reporters after the loss to Marshall.
The JMU women had its game at Louisville delayed by weather on Thursday, with the contest played Friday night.
In volleyball, JMU will host VCU and Illinois State on Saturday. The Dukes will host St. Francis of Pennsylvania on Sunday in field hockey.
BC To EMU
Former Bridgewater women's lacrosse standout Mikaela Brooks has been named a graduate assistant for the young program at EMU. She was all-ODAC as a freshman and senior for the Eagles, and led the conference in save percentage at 44.4 as a senior and had 120 saves.
"We are so excited to welcome Mikaela to the Royals family," said EMU Coach Katie Russo said on the school website. "Her experience as a two-time All-ODAC student-athlete and passion for the overall wellness of our student-athletes will be a great compliment to our program."
