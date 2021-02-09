Sean O’Regan was on a Zoom call with reporters Monday when he raised his right arm after answering his own question.
“I am not an excuse guy (but) If you have 10 teams in this league, who is losing the most by not having fans? We are,” said O’Regan, the women’s basketball coach at James Madison University.
“Delaware is second and Wilmington is probably third. There are teams in this league … they don’t lose anything, it is what they are used to,” he added of having limited spectators. “The only positive with that is our freshmen don’t know the difference, necessarily.”
With limited or no fans this year, the coaches with the area’s three womens college basketball teams have had to motivate in new ways.
Sarah Mathews is the fourth-year coach at Bridgewater and her Eagles won their first four games – with three of them coming at home.
"We get a lot of basketball fans to our games" in a normal year, Mathews said this week. "I feel in the last couple of years, with us winning (more), we have gotten a better student fan base, too. If you come to a Bridgewater basketball game, it is a pretty incredible atmosphere and there is no doubt our players feed off that."
But this season the Eagles have had to make their own energy with the absence of the pep band and students due to protocol regulations from the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
"Once the ODAC came down with their statement for no spectators for indoor sports, we decided we are going to be our only fans," Mathews said of her team. "Literally, we practice what our bench should act like" after, for instance, a made basket by the Eagles and a foul by the opponent for a possible 3-point play.
"Not only have we talked about it, we have worked on it," Mathews added.
The Eagles are faring well on the court as well.
BC was one of just two unbeaten teams in ODAC play in games through Tuesday, with the Eagles at 4-0 and Randolph-Macon sitting at 3-0 in league play and 4-0 overall. The top four teams make the ODAC tournament, slated for March 4 and 6. There will be no Division III national tournament this season for basketball due to the pandemic.
Bridgewater had 11 players appear in each of the first four games and two more played in at least three.
The Eagles, who beat Virginia Wesleyan on Tuesday, were led in the first four games by freshman Jada Gross at 16.3 points per contest, senior Ahlia Moone at 15.5 points per outing, junior Erika Nettles at 10.0 and junior Taylor Stafford at 9.3.
Sophomore guard Mary Ruth Shifflett, the Spotswood grad from Grottoes, paced the team in minutes per game at 27.0 and is averaging 5.8 points per outing.
The Eagles study film and zero in on how the team's bench reacted after a certain play. "Our bench has been great. We actually watch bench clips" on film, Mathews said.
Her team is the only show in town after the BC men's basketball squad had to pause team activities over COVID-19 concerns. "We feel terrible for the guys," Mathews said. "We have been so lucky this season. We thank our lucky stars and try to stay healthy."
At crosstown rival EMU, another ODAC member, women's coach and Luray graduate Jenny Posey had only one game at home to experience life with no spectators.
Her team lost in the season opener 72-43 to Emory & Henry then fell at Ferrum 82-41 on Jan. 26 before the university paused winter sports after COVID-19 cases with both basketball programs.
"Definitely very weird not to have bleachers," Posey said of that first home game. But she notes the Royals held Senior Day for Emily McCombs - the only senior - so the day was memorable for that and the first contest for many freshmen.
Harrisonburg graduate Constance Komara, a junior, is averaging 6.5 points per contest for the Royals and a team-best 6.5 rebounds. "She is definitely putting a greater emphasis on the defensive end of the floor," Posey said. EMU is slated to play Feb. 23 against Virginia Wesleyan if all goes well. "That is the best case for us," Posey said.
EMU was slated to play Bridgewater on Friday but that game has been canceled. The Eagles have Southern Virginia on the home schedule for Monday.
Back at JMU, the Dukes got a boost recently when the pep band began attending home games at the new arena. For now, the state of Virginia is allowing 250 people at indoor events like the games at JMU.
Charlotte Smith, the veteran Elon coach, complimented O’Regan on the new Atlantic Union Bank Center before a game in Harrisonburg last weekend. But the JMU coach told her he wanted to see the atmosphere after pandemic limitations were lifted. “Don’t worry, it will be great as usual,” said Smith, according to O’Regan.
“I literally can not wait until we have … 5,000 (fans) in here,” O’Regan said. “I just think it gives us that boost. Those things are so important for us. I am really glad to have” the band back.
That atmosphere of several thousand fans most likely will have to wait until next season. For now, local college coaches have to get creative in creating their own energy.
