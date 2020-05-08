Editor’s note: Curt Kendall coached baseball at Bridgewater College for 34 years, winning 775 games and 12 Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament titles before stepping down last year. He has been the athletic director at BC for 20 years, and for nearly two months has been leading his staff in light of COVID-19 concerns. He did a phone interview with the Daily News-Record on Friday to discuss the challenges since college athletics shut down the middle of March.
DN-R: What has the past two months taught you about yourself and those you work with in athletics at Bridgewater College about facing something none of you probably had prepared for?
Kendall: “One of the things that I am really gaining is the ability to work on a computer; a lot of technology stuff I would not have done as much of typically. It’s not up my alley so to speak. I am realizing some abilities I didn’t know I had; I was just so old-school in my approach probably. From what we have experienced here (as a staff), no matter what you are faced with you can find a way to manage that moment and get there if you can get everyone to buy-in and work together to what you are doing, from top down of course.
No one saw this coming, I don’t think. No one ever expected it to last as long as it did and as long as it is probably going to last. You don’t know what tomorrow will bring. You are trying to figure out if you have the right answer. What is this pandemic going to be like if we return to play? Are we going to be back to square one at some point or be able to move forward? You realize how everyone (on staff) has contributed to that process” of answering or asking these questions.
DN-R: What challenges do schools at the Division III level face that perhaps counterparts at Division I don’t have to worry as much about, or vice versa, perhaps now with COVID-19 or in general before this pandemic in terms of finances?
Kendall: “I think it is going to depend on the school. Smaller schools, small endowments, may be hurt even more than a smaller school that is pretty sound (financially). We feel good about ourselves here. In reality, in some cases we have a little more flexibility being a smaller school than say a Virginia or Virginia Tech. We are smaller and we can do things a little differently than maybe they can. I think it is going to be a financial challenge at the end of the day. How long it lasts makes it tougher and tougher on everybody. We feel pretty good about where we are headed at Bridgewater. But is still an unknown until you make the decision to return to campus and bring people back.
It is getting everybody on board. You have people that just can’t believe we have to wear masks ... you are still going to have some of those people on your campus. You are going to have people who are on your staff ... who have to buy in if you are going to move forward. If you allow people in to watch games, someone is going to have to be monitoring if those people are following our procedures. Are you going to have student-athletes follow through on all of the guidelines and policies that have to take place when you are in the dorms? That is the challenging part to me.”
DN-R: Are there any regrets over the past two months? Do you think BC and the ODAC did things the right way in closing down sports for the spring?
Kendall: “First off, we took our guidance from the NCAA and I think we just followed suit. Each week went by and it was very clear that we could not continue to go forward. Some people knew that sooner than others. When I say some people, some people in the administration, some people in the conference. As each week went by it was very clear on the direction we were all going to go. At the end of the day, I don’t think we did anything wrong. At the end of the day what we decided upon was right. We were patient at first to let things develop.”
DN-R: What are things looking like this weekend, with an eye to fall sports? What are the chances that fall sports such as football and others will start practice on time?
Kendall: “Right now you are just beginning the process of evaluating what are the options? It is too soon to know the answer. That is what we keep saying to ourselves at every meeting. I think people feel in June a decision will have to be made. I think it is too soon to give you what-ifs. There are so many options out there: there is start on time, delay athletics to mid-semester, wait till January. We are looking at all of those options. We don’t know the answer right now.
We are just in that preparation phase of trying to look at options and putting the pieces together. I try not to speculate. We all have our opinions of how this may play out. If you bring people back to campus, each stage of the process is 14 days (according to NCAA guidelines). If there no spike in the pandemic, you move on to the next phase and that is 14 days. It is hard for me to think we will have pre-season for fall sports before school starts like it has in the past. For me, it would be hard to start athletics on time. If there is a spike in the pandemic, then you have to back up.”
DN-R: How are your coaches handling recruiting? Are they allowed to make in-home visits or is everything being done remotely?
Kendall: “No off-campus, no being on-campus at this point. We are still under that guideline. I think our staff is doing a great job. Initially, it was a big challenge. Are they getting antsy right now? Absolutely. When can I coach again? When can I see my student-athletes? But they have been pretty good up to this point (dealing with the situation). Look at the news; you know we are doing the right thing right now. What is the new normal going to look like when we are able to be around out student-athletes again? We have a meeting Thursday to discuss some of those things. It is clearly going to be a new normal. There are NCAA guidelines on steps to follow. It is not going to be what it used to be. What is it going to look like? I don’t know what it is going to look like. I think athletic trainers are going to be even more involved. There are going to be a lot of new things we have not thought of up to this point.”
DN-R: Is there any ODAC meeting upcoming?
Kendall: “We typically meet the end of May, the board of directors. We will be meeting remotely. I truly believe the league is looking at guidance from the NCAA. I really think it is going to be a state-by-state decision based on how hard the pandemic has hit that state. We have one school out of state, Guilford in North Carolina, in the ODAC.
The NCAA is saying they want to have fall conference championships. They are still promoting that. Conferences plan to have conference championships. As each month goes by what chance do you have of that? You may not have a full season; you may only have conference play. I have heard that (mentioned) even at the Division I level. All of those things are to be determined.”
DN-R: You had a great run as the baseball coach with several NCAA appearances. What do you miss most of being a coach?
Kendall: “I miss the competition and the game-day strategy and trying beat that guy in the other dugout. I miss the interaction from a baseball perspective, the day-to-day interaction to help a kid get better in that sport. Now I am helping more student-athletes, not at a teaching skills standpoint but engaging with them. I went on a spring softball trip (to Florida). I caught tennis on the way home at Hilton Head. I missed the spring sports being a spring sports coach with baseball. I was trying to show them support first and foremost. I was planning to go to indoor track nationals in Winston-Salem (March 13-14). The day before the nationals were to happen was when we got word (sports stopped). I was looking forward to supporting them at the national level.”
Note: The interview was edited for space reasons.
