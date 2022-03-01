BRIDGEWATER — No gold medals are being awarded at Bridgewater’s Generations Park ice skating rink, but it is a banner season at the facility in terms of revenue and attendance.
According to data from the town of Bridgewater, the rink has brought in just over $111,000 in total revenue, and had 14,766 total skate sessions as of Thursday.
In the 2020-21 season, the rink amassed 12,076 skate sessions and just over $86,000 in total revenue. Town data registered 13,237 skate sessions and just over $106,000 in total revenue for the 2019-20 season.
“I think part of the reason for a record-breaking season is people are looking for opportunities to get together during the winter months, and ice skating is a great way to stay active and enjoy the fresh air with family and friends,” said Katie Newman, parks coordinator for the town of Bridgewater.
The number of private parties remained somewhat consistent, with 30 private parties in the 2019-20 season, 25 for 2020-21 and 27, so far, in 2021-22.
Eastern Mennonite University students Liza Churchill, Ashlyn Breneman and Trinity Price made the trip from Harrisonburg to Bridgewater on Friday night to celebrate their friend Emma Ryman’s birthday. The group said they try to get out to the rink at least once a year.
“It’s close, reasonably priced and convenient,” Breneman said.
“It’s a fun time watching everyone fall,” Churchill said jokingly.
Shaina Breeden has worked at the rink for five and a half years, and said this year has been a “lot busier” than last.
“Now that we’re more so past COVID, people want to get out,” she said. “I see it all over town. People are tired of being home.”
Breeden said the rink is busier on weekends than weekdays.
“It’s just a great place to come and have fun,” she said.
Newman said the rink was able to loosen COVID-19 restrictions this year, but kept the capacity at 60 participants per skating session — lower than pre-COVID seasons. In 2020-21, the town limited capacity to 27 skaters per session.
“We feel this has been a successful capacity limit to ensure a safe, fun time for all,” Newman said.
The Bridgewater rink opened in November 2015. As is tradition, the 2021-22 season opened Thanksgiving Day, and tickets for skate sessions can be purchased on the town’s website. The rink’s last day of operations for the season is Sunday.
Ashleigh Welch is the ice skating director at Bridgewater, and said lessons this year have been “super popular.”
“I am still receiving a lot of interest for lessons as the season comes to an end,” Welch said. “Many skaters want to continue skating throughout the year at an indoor facility.”
Welch said most people have taken lessons at the Bridgewater rink before, and continue to come back each season to improve their skills. Usually, friends and families sign up for lessons together, she said.
“There have been a lot of new faces at the Bridgewater rink who are visiting, which has been exciting. Who wouldn’t want to skate outdoors?” Welch said. “This year’s skating season has been wonderful, exciting, and I love teaching here.”
There have been a few delays to the season due to the snow this winter, Welch said, but operations have still gone smoothly. She said she offers both group and private lessons at the rink, and both are “equally popular.”
“It has been so rewarding to see these skaters grow and improve in their skills the last few months,” she said.
Welch said all ages have participated this winter, and the rink has been an “asset to the community.”
“It’s been great to see all the local ice skating talent we have in the Shenandoah Valley and the excitement people have for an ice skating rink in Bridgewater,” Newman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.