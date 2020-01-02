BROADWAY — Kyle Knupp has always considered himself a Golden State Warriors fan.
The 2010 Broadway High graduate said his favorite player is Warriors guard Klay Thompson.
But when Knupp saw an advertisement on television for the Geico Hotspot Challenge, featuring a chance to attend the NBA’s 2020 All-Star Weekend, he knew what to do.
“I downloaded the app and had my sister record me to submit my shot,” Knupp, 27, said.
The challenge is based around shooting from five different spots on the basketball court.
A shot from either side of the baseline is worth just three points while each corner of the top of the key is worth four and a 3 from the top of the arc is worth five points.
Knupp’s performance in the “Homecourt App Challenge” portion of the contest was one of the two highest scores submitted and earned him an opportunity to compete during the “In-Person Challenge” tonight at halftime of the Washington Wizards/Portland Trailblazers game in D.C.
What’s at stake is a chance to represent the Wizards — not his favorite squad, the Warriors — at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game and a shot at a prize of $30,000.
“Representing any NBA team would be awesome,” Knupp said. “The contest wouldn’t let me represent the Warriors because the contest was all based off of location.”
Surprisingly, despite his shooting abilities, Knupp didn’t play basketball in high school.
He said he opted to play tennis and a few other sports instead, but has played in several adult leagues around Rockingham and Shenandoah counties over the years.
“I’ve just always loved basketball from an early age,” Knupp said. “Meeting new people. It’s a team game. It has always just been my passion.”
Knupp will now get a chance to play on a big stage in front of the D.C. home crowd tonight and perhaps an even bigger audience in just over a month at the All-Star Game — Feb. 16 in Chicago.
And despite never playing in high school, Knupp said he embraces the big stage and has confidence that he’ll be able to perform well, much like his favorite player.
“I’m not really nervous at all,” he said. “I’ve performed in front of large crowds before. I feel like I’m a pressure player.”
