Devon Neal hit a homer and drove in three runs and Caleb Taylor had three hits and drove in two as the Broadway Bruins beat host Bridgewater 12-2 at Ray Heatwole Field on Tuesday.
Broadway scored six runs in the top of the third to take a 6-2 lead and scored two more in the fourth and four in the fifth for a 12-2 advantage.
Jacob Bell was the starting pitcher for the Bruins and allowed two unearned runs and went the distance in the seven-inning contest.
For the Reds, shortstop Derek Shifflett and second baseman each had two hits and scored a run.
In other Tuesday baseball:
RCBL
Montezuma 11, Elkton 0: Jacob Critzer hit a grand slam as host Montezuma scored nine runs in the last of the first inning and won 11-0 against the Elkton Blue Sox.
Micheal Robertson drove in two runs with a hit in the first for Braves while Isiah Blanks had three hits in the seven-inning game.
Brayden Collier was the starting pitcher for the Braves and went three innings and allowed no runs. Jacob Dunford pitched the fifth and sixth and didn't allow a hit or run for the Braves.
Will Craig had a solid game for Elkton, as he went 3.1 innings out of the bullpen and allowed just three hits and no runs.
At Stuarts Draft, the hosts lead Clover Hill 11-10 in the seventh in a game that ended after News-Record print deadlines.
Valley League
Charlottesville 8, Harrisonburg 4: The visiting Tom Sox scored five in the top of the second and two more in the third to take a lead of 7-1 in Harrisonburg and won 8-4.
William Carter (Ranger College) came on to pitch in the third for the Turks and went five innings and allowed three runs. The starting pitcher for Harrisonburg was Christian Ciuffetelli (Oregon), who allowed five runs in two innings.
Michael Rosario (Miami) had two hits and drove in a run for the Turks while Frederic Walter (Oklahoma City) drove in two runs.
Also on Tuesday, Eastern Mennonite product Jaylon Lee hit a homer for Woodstock against Strasburg pitcher and Spotswood graduate Daniel Ouderkirk, who played this spring for West Virginia University.
Lee entered the week among the league leaders in homers and RBIs. Ouderkirk went three innings for host Strasburg and gave up two earned runs. Cam Irvine, another Spotswood grad, also started for Strasburg.
In the majors, the host Washington Nationals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 as Kyle Schwarber hit another leadoff homer. Brad Hand got the save despite allowing a homer in the ninth after reliever Austin Voth was used as a setup man.
The Nationals are now 39-38 this year. "The boys are rolling," Schwarber told Mid-Atlantic Sports Network after the game. "These guys are stepping up" in the bullpen.
