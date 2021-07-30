BROADWAY - The best baseball teams, no matter the level, are strong up the middle of the diamond.
And that has been the case this summer for Broadway, which begins play in the Rockingham County Baseball League semifinals on Saturday after beating No. 4 seed Montezuma in the first round.
"The offense was awesome," Broadway's Jacob Bell said Friday of the sweep of the Braves.
The Bruins had three players on the All-RCBL team: catcher Caleb Taylor, pitcher Bell and center fielder and Turner Ashby graduate Trent Abernathy.
That core will lead Broadway into the semifinals, as the Bruins open at Stuarts Draft on Saturday night. The Diamondbacks came back to beat Grottoes in the third and deciding game on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Taylor played the past season at Potomac State in West Virginia and is from Morgantown. "He has been very consistent," Broadway Coach Chip Abernathy said of Taylor, who joined Dylan Nicely of Grottoes as All-RCBL catchers.
Taylor hit .339 in regular-season play, Abernathy batted .437 as he played in 20 of 21 games and Bell had an ERA of 1.92 in 32.2 innings.
Bell is from James Wood High and is a rising junior academically at Shenandoah University in Winchester. He was on the baseball team this past spring but didn't pitch.
"Last year was the first year we had Jacob," said Coach Abernathy, in his second season with the Bruins. "This off-season he worked out quite a bit and added some velocity. He is a very good control pitcher and stays around the zone for you. He is not going to walk guys."
Trent Abernathy began playing in the RCBL with Montezuma when he was in high school. He was used only as a pitcher in college at Concord in West Virginia.
"This is the first year he has been swinging the bat in about five years," Coach Abernathy said.
In game two on Wednesday against the Braves, Abernathy was 2-for-4 in the No. 2 spot in the lineup while Taylor was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs.
Taylor had two hits in game one while Abernathy drove in three runs on Tuesday in that 13-5 win over Montezuma as Bell went all nine innings and had 14 strikeouts and no walks while yielding five runs - but just two earned.
The Bruins may not have outfielder Abernathy for much of their remaining games: he starts a job on the coaching staff at Concord on Monday as a graduate assistant pitching coach.
Last summer, Broadway had several James Madison players as the Bruins won the RCBL title over New Market in the championship series.
"In most cases, the Division I guys were a little bit more committed to being there," Coach Abernathy said. "This year, some of the standard guys show up every game. But you have vacations. ... it is tougher when you get to the ballpark to know who is going to show up."
The Bruins scored 23 runs in the two games against the Braves. "Our offense started to show up," said Taylor, who will be back at Potomac State in the fall.
"I was impressed with the way we hit the ball," said Coach Abernathy, a graduate of Charlottesville High. "Last year was probably the best year I have ever seen the County League have with all of the talent. This year everyone is balanced out. We only had three players come back; so we had to add 25 new guys. While everyone else in the County League had veteran guys they have had for years."
Now the young Bruins will take on Stuarts Draft, which was 14-7 in regular-season play. "It is going to be a dogfight," Bell said. "Stuarts Draft is a very good team this year, and we are, too."
Broadway beat Draft 5-3 on June 20, then the Diamondbacks won 5-1 on July 2 and 16-3 on July 19.
"They are a good team. They do a lot of things well," Taylor said Friday. "If we keep hitting it the way we have been hitting it, we will be alright."
Valley League
JJ Sousa had three hits and drove in three runs for Strasburg in a 17-11 win over Winchester on Thursday as the Express won the series in two games.
Spotswood graduate Cam Irvine was a defensive replacement late in the game for Strasburg.
The Express began the championship series on Friday at home against Waynesboro, which beat Staunton 9-5 on Thursday to win that series. Spotswood grad Daniel Ouderkirk (West Virginia) was the starting pitcher for Strasburg on Friday and he retired the first three batters. Irvine was also in the starting lineup.
Stephen Wilmer of Florida Gulf Coast had two hits and drove in three runs for Waynesboro over the Braves. The losing pitcher for Staunton was Tanner Moyers, a Turner Ashby product.
Game two of the series is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Kate Collins in Waynesboro, with game three if needed on Sunday at Strasburg at 7 p.m.
Nicely At York
Spotswood grad Austin Nicely pitched seven innings and allowed four earned runs for the York Revolution in a 5-3 loss on Wednesday to the Lexington (Kentucky) Legends in Pennsylvania.
The lefty was 4-5 with an ERA of 4.06 in his first 12 games, with 11 starts, this season for York. South Boston native Jeremy Jeffress - a Major League veteran who was in spring training with Washington - got the save Wednesday for Lexington.
Nats' Woes
Among the veterans traded by the Nationals this week was Lynchburg native Daniel Hudson, a product of ODU who recorded the final out for the Nationals in Game 7 of the World Series win in 2019 over the Houston Astros. Hudson was dealt to the Padres for prospects Mason Thompson, a pitcher, and infielder Jordy Barley.
Washington also traded Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers, slugger Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox, Brad Hand to Toronto, Josh Harrison and Yan Gomes to Oakland and pitcher Jon Lester to the Cardinals.
Hudson went to Princess Anne High in Virginia Beach. Washington reliever Will Harris, who played for the Staunton Braves of the VBL, remains on the Injured List.
"It's been tough saying goodbye to everybody," manager Dave Martinez told reporters Friday. "I hate the word 'rebuild.' We're going to compete every day. I'm not one to quit on anything."
The Nationals are also dealing with COVID-19 issues while infielder Starlin Castro received a 30-day suspension by Major League Baseball on Friday.
“My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Starlin Castro violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Castro violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate," said a statement from commissioner Rob Manfred.
