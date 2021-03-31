Lindsey Wimer had 11 digs, 11 assists and three aces, but Broadway remained winless after a 25-10, 26-14, 25-23 loss to city/county rival Harrisonburg in Valley District volleyball action at BHS on Tuesday.
Taylor Suters added 11 digs for the Gobblers (0-11) while A.C. Swartz had six kills and six blocks and Alyssa Mongold served up three aces of her own With the victory, the Blue Streaks improved to 6-6 on the season.
In other local sports:
Prep Volleyball
Wilson Memorial 3, Spotswood 1: Gabby Atwell had 15 kills, but Spotswood suffered a 25-11, 25-19, 23-25, 32-30 setback at the hands of non-district foe Wilson Memorial in Fishersville.
Madelyn Williams had 19 assists for the Trailblazers (7-4) while Avery Chandler had 28 digs.
Rockbridge County 3, East Rockingham 0: In Lexington, James Madison signee Jaydyn Clemmer recorded her 1,000th career kill as Rockbridge County swept East Rockingham 25-11, 25-9, 25-13 in a non-district match.
Krissy Whitesell also notched her 1,000th career assist in the victory for the Wildcats (11-0). ERHS is now 6-5.
Waynesboro 3, Turner Ashby 0: Amber Witry had six kills and seven digs and Mariela Ruiz scooped up 13 digs as Waynesboro swept Turner Ashby 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 in Valley District action in Bridgewater.
Cierra Bruce led the Little Giants (4-7) with 14 assists in the victory. The Knights are not 3-7 overall.
Girls Soccer
Covenant 5, Eastern Mennonite 2: In Charlottesville, Emma Myers had 11 saves in goal but Eastern Mennonite suffered its first loss of the season with a 5-2 setback at the hands of Covenant in Blue Ridge Conference action.
Halie Mast and Avery Nussbaum each had a goal for the Flames (1-1) while Shay Bechler and Sarah Drooger had an assist apiece.
TA Brings Home Two First-Place Finishers
A pair of Turner Ashby runners finished first in the final cross country home meet of the season for the Knights.
Rachel Craun (21:52) won the girls’ race for the Knights while Christian Souders (18:36) was victorious in the boys.
East Rockingham’s Patrick Stapleton (19:19) was second in the boys race with Harrisonburg’s Micah Tongen (19:37), Matthew Rush (19:38), Ty Miller (20:36) and Owen Tompkins taking up the next four spots.
In the girls race, TA’s Josie Brumfield (23:11), Eliana Teshome (23:23) and Gabbi Haskins (23:51) filled the top four. East Rockingham’s Juliet Good (23:57) was fifth and teammate Olivia SImpkins (24:47) came in at sixth.
The Knights won the girls’ race while Harrisonburg ran away with the team victory on the boys side.
Knights Fighting For Playoff Spot
Entering the final week of the regular season, several area football teams still have hopes of reaching the playoffs.
The Virginia High School League released its latest weekly ratings early Tuesday morning and prior to the Harrisonburg-Broadway rivalry game last night, the Gobblers were one of many teams still in contention. After a 21-14 loss to the Blue Streaks, however, they are now eliminated from reaching the postseason this year.
Turner Ashby (21.60) currently sits in the No. 3 spot behind Brookville (24.40) and Rockbridge County (23.20) in Region 3C and Heritage-Lynchburg (21.00) is right behind at No. 4. While the Knights are currently in line to make the playoffs as one of the four qualifying teams, Thursday’s home game against the Wildcats could derail that possibility.
Wilson Memorial (18.80) and Broadway (18.25) both have some work to do from the No. 8 and No. 9 spots if they hope to move up, but that possibility is still intact. Fort Defiance (14.40), Waynesboro (14.00) and Spotswood (13.00) have all been officially eliminated from postseason contention before their final games of the regular season.
In Region 2B, Stuart Draft (22.80) remains firmly at the top ahead of Strasburg (19.40), Page County (17.00) and Clarke County (15.67). The Eagles remain in the fourth playoff spot despite a loss to Luray (15.60) last week.
Buffalo Gap (15.40) is the only other team besides the Bulldogs that is in contention for a playoff spot as Staunton (11.40), Stonewall Jackson (10.80), East Rockingham (10.60) and Madison County (8.60) have been eliminated.
The Blue Streaks (20.00) are down to No. 6 in Region 5D while Central (14.50), which is ninth in Region 3B, has already canceled the remainder of its season. Riverheads (22.80), meanwhile, is still at the top spot in Region 1B.
The VHSL stated on Tuesday that it will announce the final rankings and playoff matchups on Sunday at 3 p.m.
College Softball
Bridgewater 6-9, Shenandoah 1-2: Playing at home Tuesday, the Eagles got two RBIs from Samantha Hensley (East Rockingham) and Kaitlyn Tirona and won the first game 6-1 as pitcher Brantley Swift improved to 7-0 while allowing just one unearned run on five hits in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference softball contest.
Katrina Martin (TA) scored two runs, Torie Shifflett (TA) drove in one, and Brooklyn Fridley (Page) scored a run and had a hit for BC. Catcher Sarah Wimer (Broadway) and pinch-runner Sydney Layman (Broadway) each scored a run for the Eagles.
In the second game, Hensley had three hits and drove in two, Shiflett drove in three, Martin drove in two and Fridley had two hits in the 9-2 win. Morgan Landes (Broadway) scored a run pitcher Emma Killion got the win 9-2 over the Hornets. BC is now 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the ODAC.
James Madison vs. George Washington: The games slated for Wednesday in Harrisonburg were called off due to weather concerns. JMU’s Sara Jubas was named Co-Player of the Week in the Colonial Athletic Association while freshman Alissa Humphrey was named Rookie of the Week.
College Baseball
Shenandoah 8, Bridgewater 2: The Bridgewater baseball team was held to six hits and lost 8-2 to Shenandoah in ODAC baseball. Kevin Navedo (Harrisonburg) started at second and was 1-for-5 for BC.
Harrisonburg grad Cade Templeton went 3.1 innings out of the bullpen and allowed one run (unearned) to get the save for Shenandoah. The Eagles are 5-4, 4-3 while Shenandoah is 11-1, 9-0.
Eastern Mennonite 18, Washington and Lee 11: Host Eastern Mennonite had just eight hits but drew 15 walks and beat Washington and Lee 18-11 in ODAC baseball. Center fielder Jaylon Lee of the Royals had three hits, including two homers, and drove in eight runs and Jacob Merica (East Rockingham) scored twice and drove in a run. EMU is 4-3, 4-3 while the Generals are 3-8, 3-8.
Field Hockey
Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite: The field hockey game set for Tuesday was postponed, but the Eastern Mennonite seniors were recognized before an intrasquad match. BC was having issues with available players, according to EMU spokesman; no makeup had been set.
Track and Field
Bridgewater freshman Adalia Coleman was named ODAC track athlete of the week after she won the 100-meter and 200-meters last weekend at the Doc Jopson Invitational track meet at BC.
JMU Lacrosse
James Madison redshirt freshman Isabella Peterson was named as the Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Lacrosse Rookie of the Week after she scored four goals last week against ranked Virginia.
BC Football
Bridgewater College junior linebacker Brett Tharp has been named to the D3football.com National Team of the Week after he had 15 tackles in a loss on Friday to Shenandoah. He also had an interception.
