Two people died in a house fire outside Broadway on Sunday, according to Jeremy Holloway, chief of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.
Holloway said crews responded to a call around 12:15 p.m. Sunday for a fire at 3249 Deer Cabin Ln.
The structure was a total loss, Holloway said. The two deceased individuals were residents of the house.
While crews got the fire under control within an hour, they spent all night spraying the structure to control hot spots, Holloway said.
Fire marshals are investigating how the fire started, Holloway said.
“[It’ll] probably be a couple days, maybe a little longer until we can get a final conclusion on the cause of the fire,” Holloway said.
