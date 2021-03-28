Editor's note: Broadway High graduate Isaac Alderfer is one of the top middle distance runners at the Division III level in the country as a junior at Eastern Mennonite University. His times rank among the best in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference as well. He recently spoke with the News-Record about his career, which includes being an ODAC All-Academic member.
DN-R: Do you play other sports growing up and when did you start running?
Alderfer: My parents [Doug and Kathy] really encouraged us to be active as a child. All local rec sports. ... I tried out for baseball, basketball, soccer and then I started running in, I think, sixth grade. I started to gain weight and I wanted to stay in shape for soccer. I was on a club travel soccer team and that was going to be my way to stay in shape during the off-season and staying active. My dad and I would get up every morning at about 5:30, 5:45 and go for a run. We had our two-mile that we did every single morning.
It became part of my routine at that point. It was great; I could start off my day on a good note, spend time with my dad. I enjoyed that a lot. I think we were training for a 5K at that point. I think we did a 5K that year. After that, someone mentioned to me I should try cross country at our school. I can't remember if it was seventh or eighth grade year - I think it was eighth - that was my first time that I ran cross country. I ran decently in middle school and then decided to run in high school as well, where I think I really made improvements.
DN-R: Where were you playing soccer in sixth grade?
Alderfer: It is funny; my dad was the coach in the Old Dominion Soccer League, which is primarily out of Northern Virginia. Some of those weekends we would travel up to Northern Virginia somewhere. We would play a game and then head back down.
DN-R: Do you have any siblings and do they play sports?
Alderfer: My brother, Ben, is here at EMU as a freshman; he is a stellar soccer player. He is solid in the back on defense. He used to run as well in middle school. He was actually running better times that I was at that time. But he decided to play soccer and basketball was the direction he wanted to focus on.
DN-R: What other schools did you consider for college?
Alderfer: My final three were EMU, Messiah, which is up in Pennsylvania, and Christopher Newport, which is down in the Virginia Beach area. Those are the three I was seriously considering.
DN-R: What is your major at EMU and what would you like to do with that?
Alderfer: I am an Environmental Science major with a minor in photography. Ideally, I would like to be working in some sort of environmental advocacy or research work after I graduate.
DN-R: When are you slated to graduate?
Alderfer: I should graduate in the spring of 2022.
DN-R: You have some of the best distance times in Division III in the nation indoors and outdoors, with a personal-best outdoors in 3:59 in the 1500. Does that surprise you?
Alderfer: In high school I qualified for nationals four different times or something and twice played All-American as part of a relay team. I had very little knowledge of what to expect in college. I was excited to be on a team in college. In my freshman year when I did my cross-cultural semester in the Middle East, I missed track that year. So my sophomore year got cut short due to COVID.
In March of 2020 I had a breakthrough race in the 800, which was an EMU indoor record. That was really exciting to be finally back where I figured I needed to be at this point. I kind of got off to a slow start with the cross-cultural semester. I felt like I was ready to start racing well but then it got cut short. I had more time over the summer to train - a lot of people had more time over the summer - my school was online and I didn't have a job, so I was kind of free to do some more running.
Some days I was doing up to three hours of exercising, like running and biking and swimming and stuff. I really had fun with that. I did manage to stay healthy and motivated this past fall and not quite knowing when competition would resume. Over the past couple of months, I have been running times that I can't really say I totally expected. I knew that I was ready to race at that level a year ago. But it was hard to know where I was at fitness-wise. Running those times in indoor track [this winter] was pretty validating.
DN-R: Do you consider Division I schools coming out of high school?
Alderfer: Honestly, not really that much. I toyed with the idea a little bit just because that is what I was supposed to do. Obviously, I was running well in high school. There were some coaches that were interested in talking to me. I had friends at other schools that pursuing that level of competition. There certainly was some appeal in that. But I kind of realized I kind of valued what I saw about running at the Division III level.
At the Division I level.... it really takes a lot of your energy and commitment, which is fine if you want that. But I think I was more interested in the Division III philosophy, which is a lot more about. ... where the athletes wants to spend time with the sport. I want to be excited about running, my academics and my social life. I thought I could live that out at EMU and the Division II level.
DN-R: What role did Broadway Coach Darrell Zook, who ran at EMHS and EMU, have in your development?
Alderfer: Coach Zook is great. He is enthusiastic; that enthusiasm played a big part in my running and challenging myself with what kind of goals I should be setting for myself. I still see him since he lives in the Park View area; I saw him the other day out on a run. Bob Nachtigall, the former Broadway coach who was the coach on my middle-school team, you could tell he was excited about track and keeping the students involved. It was really easy to follow that passion and see how much faith he had in me and my teammates. He was always looking at the long-term picture. They were really helpful in me thinking about my athletic career as part of me and not my full identity.
DN-R: What are your goals for the rest of this season?
Alderfer: I would certainly like to be competing at nationals this spring. I think I finished the indoor season ranked No. 2 in the nation in the mile. I don't see what that should be any different this spring. There will probably be more teams competing in the spring. I really think I should be at nationals this spring. Bob Hepler, my coach now, feels confident that is where I should be. I very much trust his training program. I think we are very excited to see where that goes.
This interview was edited for clarity and space concerns.
