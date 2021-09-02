BROADWAY - Broadway High graduate Ally Repko went back and forth this spring, trying to decide if a) she wanted to play another year of college softball and b) if so, where would that be.
She had four productive years at Division I Elon in North Carolina, becoming one of the top hitters in the Colonial Athletic Association as a catcher/third baseman.
"With a month left in the season, I opened up a little more to the other opportunities that would be post-graduate," she said.
She could have stayed at Elon, but in the end decided to transfer to Virginia Tech for her last season - which was allowed due to COVID-19 issues because of the short 2020 season.
"I kind of had this weird senior feeling that is my time to leave," she told the News-Record earlier this week in a phone interview.
It wasn't easy.
She leaves behind a coach and teammate with Rockingham County ties as well: Turner Ashby grad Kathy Bocock is the veteran coach of the Phoenix while Carley Davis, another TA product, is still with Elon as a catcher/infielder.
Elon was the only team to beat James Madison in regular-season play before the Dukes began their memorable post-season run to Oklahoma and the College World Series this spring.
Repko called being in the CAA with JMU a "friendly rivalry."
After the season was over at Elon, Repko worked out five days a week at Next Level Athletic Development in Harrisonburg under the guidance of owner Mike Martin and Spencer Davis, a former pitcher at Division III Marymount in Arlington.
Martin said Repko has been training there since she was a junior at Broadway, where she also played basketball.
"Ally was awesome because she knew even in high school what she wanted to do," Martin said this week. "She wanted to be very good. Nothing got in the way of that. She has just been super consistent."
This summer, Martin said Repko improved her velocity on overhand throws from 61 to 65 miles-per-hour. That may not sound so impressive, but that speed is very good for the Division I level, Martin noted.
"Throwing was a big emphasis," Martin said.
Now Repko will take her offensive and defensive skills to Blacksburg, where she just finished up her first week of classes. She is studying for a Master's Degree in Information Technology - a program expected to take two years.
Last season, she hit .340 and led Elon with nine homers and 34 RBIs in just 100 at-bats, with an OPS of 1.177.
"She loves to play and she definitely loves to hit. She is locked into it and trying to get better with every swing," Bocock told the News-Record this spring.
The Hokies were 37-15 last season and upset host UCLA in the NCAA tournament before the Bruins took the next two games and the series in the Super Regional.
The run of James Madison to the College World Series in 2021 wasn't lost on Repko, who said she tried to watch most of those games. Repko knows Page County grad Kate Gordon, a hitting star for JMU, and attended a clinic once with former JMU pitching ace Odicci Alexander.
Repko grew up following the Hokies and plans to be at the football game Friday night when Virginia Tech opens its season at home against North Carolina. She made an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech while in high school and saw a football game then.
She is excited to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference and for a Power 5 program. "Especially for how Virginia Tech ended up last year. Elon definitely prepared me," she said. "Being in North Carolina, our fall schedule was ACC [caliber]. I am definitely excited to have that top-notch competition every single game."
The Broadway product graduated from Elon earlier this year with a degree in marketing. She hopes to take advantage of the new NIL (name, imaging, likeness) rules allowed by the NCAA to make a little extra money. "My name isn't known here yet," she said from Blacksburg.
Her introduction to Virginia Tech hasn't been without its scary moments: she and her roommate/teammate were at their apartment Monday night when a tornado rolled through Blacksburg.
"It was definitely scary. I was getting texts from my family to be safe. I was thinking, 'This was legitimate.' We did not actually see the tornado from our apartment. We have a teammate who is kind of a storm-chaser; she has some pretty cool videos," Repko said.
Softball Notes: TA graduate Cana Davis, who played for Virginia Tech last season, has transferred to Florida Gulf Coast. The outfielder has one year of eligibility left, according to the Florida Gulf Coast athletic website. The Harrisonburg native hit .266 in 99 games with the Hokies, including 63 starts. “I’m really excited to see what Cana can do at the plate and in the outfield for us this season. She has shown signs of being a strong power hitter in the past and she is the healthiest she has been since entering college. I am looking forward to seeing what she can accomplish in a full season," Florida Gulf Coast Coach David Deiros said of Davis on the school website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.