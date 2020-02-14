BROADWAY — There was no denying what was on their minds this week.
Whether it was second-year coach Scott Martin or the backcourt duo of Emma Bacon and Aliza Lokey, everyone around the Broadway girls basketball program said the same thing.
“We were hunting for our revenge, for sure,” Bacon said. “We were looking for that win.”
The fourth-seeded Gobblers held on late for a 53-46 win over fifth-seeded Rockbridge County in the Valley District quarterfinals on Friday at BHS. The win avenged a loss to the Wildcats in last year’s quarterfinals — something Broadway certainly didn’t forget.
“We were trying to get buckets and stay together and stay composed,” Bacon said. “When they started pressing us, we had to change it up a bit. We just stayed together.”
The Gobblers led convincingly throughout most of the game, using a 14-2 run in the first and second quarters to take control, but Rockbridge County made it a game late.
The Wildcats cut the deficit to one on back-to-back buckets from Graceon Armstrong in the fourth, but Bacon, Lokey, and Lindsey Wimer each hit big buckets for Broadway.
“I was very pleased,” a relieved Martin said after the game. “We were able to move the ball very effectively against their zone. Our pass fakes were good and crisp. We were able to shift the zone and distort it a little bit so we could get the shots we wanted.”
Lokey led the Gobblers (7-16) with 15 points while Wimer had 13, Bacon added 12 and A.C. Swartz chipped in with nine. Broadway played without starter Hannah Phares.
“It means a lot,” Lokey said. “We’re just really excited to go out there and play our hardest. Coach Martin always tells us to play with heart and that’s what we’re doing.”
For the Wildcats (7-15), Emily Galford had 17 points while Armstrong added 11.
“It’s a great feeling,” Martin said. “I’m super proud of our girls. They have every reason to celebrate. We were focused and we emphasized that it was nothing but heart, grit, and determination. We regrouped, refocused. The girls stayed poised. I’m just really proud of our girls and the effort, the heart, the determination they showed.”
Now that they got their revenge, the Gobblers will focus on their county rival.
Broadway will take on second-seeded Turner Ashby on Monday in the district semifinals at 7 p.m. in Bridgewater. The winner will clinch a berth in the Region 3C tournament.
“We just didn’t want to feel that deja vu from last year,” Lokey said. “We just kept pushing and pushing. It was a really nice win for us.”
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (46) — Cooper 3 0-0 7, Galford 6 2-2 17, R. Hines 0 1-4 1, Mahood 2 4-6 8, M. Hines 0 0-0 0, Stores 1 0-0 2, Armstrong 4 3-4 11, Suitte 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-16 46.
BROADWAY (53) — Fox 0 0-0 0, Saverance 1 0-0 2, S. Copenhaver 1 0-0 2, Lokey 5 2-2 15, Wimer 8 3-6 13, Bacon 5 0-0 12, Swartz 6 1-5 9. Totals 20 2-3 53.
Rockbridge County 6 13 8 19—46
Broadway 13 20 5 15—53
3-Point Goals — Rockbridge County 4 (Galford 3, Cooper), Broadway 7 (Lokey 3, Wimer 2, Bacon 2).
