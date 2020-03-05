A Broadway man’s luck ran out Tuesday when, police say, he was caught red-handed trying to break into a skill machine at a city convenience store.
Police throughout the Shenandoah Valley said Travis Leigh Martz, 33, is responsible for multiple thefts in at least four jurisdictions: Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Timberville and Shenandoah County.
So far, in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Martz is charged with felony burglary, two felony counts of grand larceny, three felony counts of property destruction and two felony counts of possession of burglary tools. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of stealing or tampering with a vending machine, two misdemeanor counts of petit larceny, misdemeanor property destruction, misdemeanor marijuana possession and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.
Charges are also pending in Shenandoah County.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the investigation into Martz has been ongoing for several weeks.
He said Martz has targeted several stores and truck stops in the last few weeks.
Hutcheson said Martz would enter stores and begin playing the games, and once employees were distracted, he would break into the machine and leave with the loot.
On Tuesday, an observant clerk at the Circle K at the intersection of East Market Street and Burgess Road noticed a man, later identified as Martz, acting suspicious.
After seeing Martz pull out pliers, police say, the clerk called police.
Harrisonburg officer Hunter McKenzie said police arrived, caught Martz in the act and arrested him.
It’s unclear how much money was stolen.
According to a magistrate’s report, Martz told police he had a gambling problem.
Martz appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 20.
Martz is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
