A Harrisonburg fire marshal arrested a Broadway man accused of setting a fire Sunday at a Harrisonburg college student-housing complex.
Marlon A. Organ, 29, is charged with felony arson. He was arrested Tuesday.
Organ appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing was set for May 12.
The investigation into the fire began when the Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2400 block of Silverbell Drive, located in the Copper Beech apartment complex off Chestnut Ridge Drive.
Investigators said arriving firefighters found smoke coming from a ground-floor apartment.
Fire marshals declined to say what made them believe the fire was intentionally set.
A sprinkler system helped control the fire.
Damage is estimated to be about $25,000.
“This fire endangered lives,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said in a statement. “I would like to commend the Fire Marshal’s Office for their rapid and effective development of a case to get a dangerous individual off the street. I would also like to thank [Interim Police] Chief [Gabriel] Camacho and the Harrisonburg Police Department for their assistance in this case.”
Organ was among several charged in connection with a robbery outside Hotel Madison in November 2019.
At the time, police said that Organ, along with two others, set up a drug deal with a man in front of the hotel. Instead of making the deal, the trio was accused of attacking the man and stealing the cash and an iPhone X.
Charges against Organ were later dismissed.
