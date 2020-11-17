A Rockingham County grand jury indicted a Broadway man Monday in connection with a shooting on Devon Lane in May.
Kobe Michael Davis, 22, is charged with felony attempted malicious wounding, felony shooting into an occupied vehicle, misdemeanor property damage and misdemeanor discharging a firearm in the city.
Following his indictment, Davis appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Judge T.J. Wilson scheduled a plea hearing for Dec. 29.
The investigation into Davis began at about 2:30 p.m. on May 2, when police responded to the Harrison apartment complex in the 1200 block of Devon Lane.
Police say Davis shot at an occupied vehicle. No one was injured in the shooting. Police say he knew the occupants.
HPD’s SWAT team was deployed to the apartment complex. After searching two buildings, police say, it was determined Davis was able to get away before officers arrived.
Davis turned himself in on May 4 to the Rockingham County Jail, where he’s being held without bond.
— Staff Report
