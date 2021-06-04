A Rockingham County judge sentenced a Broadway man convicted of causing an August 2019 crash that killed a Sheriff’s Office employee to two years in prison Friday.
Joshua Morgan, 27, entered an Alford plea on March 29 to felony involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Raven Morgan. With an Alford plea, a defendant doesn't admit guilt but concedes there would be enough evidence at trial for a conviction.
Recommended sentencing guidelines called for probation to up to six months in jail, but Judge Bruce Albertson said the guidelines weren’t appropriate.
Albertson issued a 10-year sentence with all but two years suspended.
“This is absolutely a horrific case,” Albertson said, adding that Raven Morgan was loved by many. “I wish I had a chance to meet her.”
The investigation into Joshua Morgan began when emergency crews responded to a traffic crash on Brocks Gap Road, near the intersection of Turley Creek Lane just west of Broadway, at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2019.
Joshua Morgan was driving a Kia Stinger westbound when he crossed a solid yellow line in an attempt to pass a Dodge Challenger and tractor-trailer in front of him, according to Virginia State Police. As he crossed into the eastbound lane, police say, his car struck a Hyundai Elantra driven by Raven Morgan, 30, of Broadway, who was returning from volunteering at the Bergton Fair.
The Elantra then struck the Challenger. The driver of the Challenger was not injured.
Raven Morgan, who was wearing her seat belt, died at the scene.
Joshua Morgan, who was also wearing his seat belt, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The Morgans were not related.
Raven Morgan served for six years as a public communication assistant at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office on South Liberty Street in Harrisonburg. Her husband, Justin Morgan, testified at the sentencing hearing. He said he tries to stay busy so he doesn’t constantly think about his loss.
“It’s been emotionally devastating,” he testified. “It’s been a roller coaster. When you lay down at night you think about what you used to have. You don’t sleep.”
Raven Morgan’s mother, Chris Hottinger, also testified.
She said there’s a hole in her heart.
“She was taken too soon,” Hottinger testified. “The passing of Raven can never be fixed.”
The family requested the maximum sentence.
Joshua Morgan’s attorney, William Allen, called several witnesses, including his client’s family friends and co-workers.
Teresa Dove, a former co-worker and current friend, said Joshua Morgan was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after the crash.
At first, she said, he refused to get treatment.
“He was going to punish himself,” she testified.
While Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst didn’t ask for the maximum sentence, specifically, she did ask Albertson to send Joshua Morgan to prison for a “lengthy” time period.
“The sentencing guidelines are insulting,” she told Albertson. “Zero to six months is no consequence, no punishment.”
Garst said Joshua Morgan initially blamed the crash on a malfunction with his vehicle. However, police say, the vehicle was working properly at the time.
Garst told Albertson that Joshua Morgan claimed the car’s lane-keeping assist feature and smart cruise control malfunctioned, causing him to shift into oncoming traffic. She said experts reviewed his car’s event data recorder and determined his claims were false.
Garst also said data showed that one second before the crash, Joshua Morgan’s vehicle was traveling at 77 mph.
Allen argued that Albertson should have sentenced his client to within the guidelines.
“There’s nothing my client can do to erase what happened,” he told Albertson, adding that the guidelines are “rational” and don’t take “emotions” into account.
“It’s a young man whose decision in five seconds changed his life and the Morgan family’s life,” Allen said. “He has to live with it forever.”
Before being sentenced, Joshua Morgan made a statement, reiterating his apology he made at his plea hearing.
“There’s not a day that I don’t think about Raven and why I’m still here,” he said. “I ask God everyday why I’m still here. I am sorry.”
Throughout the hearing, Raven Morgan’s family questioned whether Joshua Morgan was truly remorseful.
Albertson, before issuing his sentence, said he believed Joshua Morgan.
“There’s no doubt what you said was genuine,” Albertson said.
