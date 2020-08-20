After long stints with the Harrisonburg Police Department and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Doug Miller is headed home.
The Town of Broadway named Miller its new police chief, replacing retiring Chief Randy Collins.
“I was born and raised in the Broadway and Timberville area,” said Miller, a 1991 Broadway High School graduate. “I consider Broadway my hometown.”
Miller, who lives just over the Rockingham County line in Shenandoah County, starts his new job on Aug. 31.
Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said Miller was among seven interviewed for the town’s top public safety job.
O’Brien said several factors, including Miller's long career in law enforcement, his connection to the town and the familiarity he had with the officers already on staff, helped him get the job.
“All those things came together and he rose to the top pretty quickly,” O’Brien said.
Miller, 47, started his law enforcement career in 1997 working with HPD.
For the first five years of his career, Miller worked patrol — both in a car and on a bicycle.
He was then promoted to investigator, first working general investigations and later cases focusing on drugs.
Miller left the HPD in 2007 to work with the U.S. Department of Defense, which included working in Iraq for a year.
In 2009, Miller joined the sheriff’s office as a patrol deputy and, about a year later, was promoted to investigator.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said it will be sad to see him go.
“He’s a hard worker … a go-getter,” Hutcheson said. “We’re going to miss him but he’s not going far.”
Throughout his career, Miller has worked numerous high-profile cases, including cases against Ivan Teleguz and Buddy Nelson.
In 2017, he was the lead investigator in the murder of Margene Caplinger.
Prosecutors say two men attacked Caplinger with a hammer during a home-invasion robbery near Linville. The main defendant, Brent Smallwood, is serving life in prison.
Miller is currently the lead investigator in the murder of Andrew Baylor Hoover, 26.
Antone James Tavares, 21, of Mathias, W.Va, is charged with felony first-degree murder.
The investigation into the July 4 slaying began at about 10:30 a.m., when police responded to a report of someone shot near Thatcher Bridge Lane and West Springbrook Road in Broadway.
Upon arrival, deputies found Andrew Baylor Hoover, 26, with two gunshot wounds.
Miller said the case will be assigned to another investigator, but he will be available to testify in the case if needed.
