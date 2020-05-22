Broadway-based Martha Henderson has always been a painter, but due to the confinements of the COVID-19 pandemic, she is depending solely on her imagination and turning to the mundane for inspiration behind her oil landscapes.
In mid-March, her first creation blended a dreamy sunset buried behind the mountains with a fresh breeze, tugging at hanging sheets. Titled “HANGING OUT WITH COURAGE, COMFORT AND PEACE,” Henderson said the purpose behind the art derived from a need to express herself while tucked indoors, and it is riddled with the things that help her feel most at peace.
“It’s always a comfort to have a good, homemade blanket wrapped around you,” she said. “I paint for the love of painting and that painting, I think, expresses my love of doing what I do best.”
The seahorse detail on the far bottom left blanket is a homage to her mother’s applique, and Henderson said all of her recent paintings have included a small, undocumented feature to grab the attention of the viewer.
As a caretaker for her siblings and husband, all of whom are between 80 to 95 years of age, Henderson said staying inside to reduce exposure risks is mandatory, but she misses immersing herself in the landscape and sharing her thoughts with others.
“if I see anybody upright and that looks like a person, I’m going to talk to them,” Henderson said.
