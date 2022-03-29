BROADWAY — Construction on the Broadway Community Pool is going along just swimmingly, according to town officials.
The 50-year-old northern Rockingham County institution is undergoing a $900,000 transformation, including a renovation and expansion of the existing the pool house building, said Kyle O’Brien, Broadway town manager. It is completely paid for by American Rescue Plan Act funding, he said.
“We’ve had this project on our radar for a number of years,” O’Brien said. “When you’ve got a 50-year-old asset that’s important to just not Broadway but to the northern Rockingham County area, we needed to focus on doing a really huge improvement to the project, and the ARPA funds spurred that all along.”
Broadway officials recognized the need to revamp the pool, O’Brien said, noting the importance of recreation and the history of community at Broadway’s Heritage Park.
“[Recreation is] a service to make your community a community,” he said.
When the time came to begin renovations, Broadway officials faced a tall task, O’Brien said — whether to tear the whole pool down and rebuild, or renovate the existing structure.
“The bones of this building are really good, and so we felt that the most efficient way is to take what we’ve got and turn it into brand new, and that’s what’s basically going to happen,” O’Brien said.
The project will transform the building, O’Brien said, adding more space for shade and shelter during thunderstorms and additional storage space for Broadway’s swim team. The infrastructure — such as plumbing and electrical work inside the building — will also be new, O’Brien said.
“It’s going to look like an absolutely brand new building, which we’re excited about,” he said.
The actual swimming pool area will not change, he said.
The company heading the project is just right up the road in Broadway — Lantz Construction Co.
“We’ve worked with Lantz for many projects, and we’re certainly excited that they were the low bidder on this project,” O’Brien said.
For Lantz, picking up the project was a “natural fit,” said Chris Weaver, Lantz Construction president and CEO.
“It’s in our backyard,” he said. “We’re based here in Broadway. We’ve worked with the town a lot over the years, and we’ve got a lot of team members who live here on Broadway and use the pool in their personal life.”
The project’s progress, O’Brien said, is on pace to be completed by Memorial Day weekend, the season opener. The difference between the before and after of the complex will be “night and day.”
O’Brien said the feedback from the community regarding the pool’s transformation has been “positive.”
“Our pool, and this park, is one of our flagship amenities in the community,” O’Brien said. “What we’ve heard from them is excitement, and looking forward to see how it transforms.”
The goal, O’Brien said, is for Broadway to have the best pool complex in the area.
“It’s going to transform this pool from a 1970-looking pool to a very modern pool,” O’Brien said. “We feel that it’s going to be the nicest pool in the Shenandoah Valley.”
