The Broadway Planning Commission is seeking to fill two vacancies, town officials announced last week.
The next appointees will replace previous members Kathyrn Boase and Steve Shifflett, said Kyle O'Brien, Broadway town manager. The town's bylaws allow only two consecutive terms of four years, which is the case for both Boase and Shifflett, O'Brien said.
Town officials said the appointments will be for one four-year term. Regular commission meetings are held as needed on the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m., officials said, and special meetings are called as needed.
O'Brien said the appointments are at-large.
Broadway Planning Commission's purpose is to help Town Council anticipate and guide future development and change by preparing plans, ordinances, capital improvement programs, studies, reports and other documents for consideration, according to a press release.
Officials said an upcoming project for the commission is updating the comprehensive plan, a document that establishes an overall guide and recommended actions for the current and future needs of Broadway.
To be considered for the commission vacancies, residents must submit a letter of interest explaining why they want to serve, relevant qualifications and their understanding of responsibilities of committee members to the Town of Broadway by Feb. 18 at noon. The letter can be emailed to info@town.broadway.va.us or delivered to the town office anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Those who submit letters by the deadline will be interviewed by Town Council at its meeting March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.