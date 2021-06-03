Brayan Cruz-Macedo and Dylan Britsch each scored twice as Broadway ran away with a 6-2 win over Rockbridge County in Lexington in boys soccer on Thursday.
Alex Claros also scored twice for the Gobblers (4-6, 4-6 Valley) while Catcher Box and Xavier Molina Vega had an assist each.
Collin Rhodes had five saves for Broadway in the victory.
In other prep action Thursday.
Girls Soccer
Broadway 2, Rockbridge County 0: Broadway earned its first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Rockbridge County.
Savannah Copenhaver scored both goals for the Gobblers (1-9, 1-9 Valley).
Boys Tennis
East Rockingham 5, Staunton 1: East Rockingham cruised to a 5-1 win over Staunton in the Region 2B semifinals in Penn Laird.
Matthew Johnson, Clark Robertson and Xander Manzano all earned singles victories for the Eagles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Johnson and Kobe Greene along with Robertson/Manzano also earned doubles victories.
East Rockingham (5-4) will face Appomattox Regional Governor’s School in the regional championship today on the road at 12 p.m. The winner clinches a berth in next week’s Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament.
Western Albemarle 5, Wilson Memorial 0: Western Albemarle made quick work of Wilson Memorial with a 5-0 victory in the Region 3C championship match in Fishersville.
For the Green Hornets (13-1), the future is bright as the team loses just one senior in Bradley Goepel.
Girls Tennis
East Rockingham 5, Staunton 3: East Rockingham defeated Staunton 5-3 in the Region 2B semifinals in Penn Laird.
The Eagles (11-0) will host Page County (7-5) in the regional championship match today at 11 a.m. at Spotswood.
Western Albemarle 5, Spotswood 0: In Crozet, Western Albemarle defeated Spotswood 5-0 in the Region 3C championship match.
The loss marked the end of the careers of Abby Branner and Grace Edwards for the Trailblazers (13-1).
Baseball
Waynesboro 3, Turner Ashby 1: The Knights lost in their regular-season finale 3-1 to Waynesboro despite a solid outing from senior pitcher Jared Peake.
He went seven innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. He threw 76 pitches - 62 for strikes.
Grant Thomas of TA drove in the only run with a sacrifice fly as the Knights were held to three hits.
Broadway 20, Rockbridge County 0: The Gobblers picked up another win, downing Rockbridge County 20-0.
Softball
Broadway 9, Rockbridge 4: It was a good day for the Gobblers in several sports, and the softball team was also on the winning path with a 9-4 victory against Rockbridge.
In other Broadway news, former BHS softball standout Ally Repko announced on social media she plans to continue her athletic and academic career at Virginia Tech. She was a senior this season at Elon and hit .340 with nine homers.
Turner Ashby 13, Waynesboro 0: The Knights won 13-0 over Waynesboro and end regular-season play 10-2 going into the tournament next week.
