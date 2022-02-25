The town of Broadway announced it has hired Cari Orebaugh as director of marketing and development, and special projects coordinator.
In her role, she will lead the marketing and development of town activities, town officials said.
“I am honored to be serving Broadway in this new capacity,” Orebaugh said in a statement. “Broadway has strong business and community development assets and I look forward to building on our positive momentum and promoting what makes our community an incredible place to live, work and play.”
Orebaugh is also involved with the Shenandoah Valley Partnership and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, and also has experience in the private sector working for Molson Coors Beverage Co., according to a press release from the town of Broadway.
"The town is very pleased to have Cari on staff to lead our marketing and development efforts, as she brings with her many years of experience throughout various sectors that will greatly benefit the town,” Broadway Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said in a statement. "The town has several very important projects underway, as well as those on the horizon that Cari will be involved in, and we are excited to have her active involvement on these projects as they move forward.”
A James Madison University graduate, Orebaugh lives in Broadway with her husband, Tristan. She serves on the board of directors for the Rockingham County Fair Association and Your Economic Success (YES) and is a member of the Rotary Club of Rockingham County and the Broadway Lions Club.
— Staff Report
