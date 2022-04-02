A man requesting a special-use permit to run a pet grooming facility within his residence will make his case Tuesday night in a joint public hearing with Broadway’s Town Council and its planning commission.
Jason Zimmerman is requesting the special-use permit to operate the business located at 338 Jewelry Drive in Broadway.
According to town documents, Zimmerman will use the existing building as an in-home grooming facility. The property is zoned residential, and any service-related home occupation requires a special-use permit, according to town code.
“The location is in a safe quiet area pleasant for customers and their animal,” according to Zimmerman’s application. “There are many families in search of this service [and] many within this neighborhood. I also specialize in dogs who are special needs. This location allows access for those clients.”
The business would be within the home’s downstairs, according to the application, and that “there would be periodic traffic but very minimal.”
All adjoining property owners have been notified of the public hearing Tuesday, according to town documents, and town staff has not received any comments regarding the request.
The town’s planning commission will provide a recommendation to council members to approve or deny the request. Then, council can vote to approve, table or deny the special-use permit.
Council members are also expected to fill two vacancies on the town’s planning commission. In March, four individuals were interviewed, according to Town Manager Kyle O’Brien.
Town officials previously said an upcoming project for the commission is updating the town’s comprehensive plan. A comprehensive plan is a document establishing an overall guide and actions recommended for the current and future needs of Broadway.
