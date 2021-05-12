Earlier this year, Broadway Police Chief Doug Miller thought Pogo, the department’s 4-year-old Belgian malinois narcotics search dog, had a few years of action left in him, considering marijuana wasn’t expected to be legalized until 2024.
But with the stroke of Gov. Ralph Northam’s pen in April, portions of the bill that legalized marijuana were moved up to July 1. The legislation allows adults 21 or older to possess and cultivate small amounts of marijuana, but it cannot be sold or bought.
When the legislation was first introduced, legalization and retail sale were delayed until 2024.
The governor’s decision to speed up the process left commonwealth’s attorneys, police chiefs and sheriffs scratching their heads on how to handle narcotics dogs trained to sniff out marijuana.
Miller chose to retire Pogo, and the pup will now live with a local family.
“It’s very painful,” Miller said, adding that Pogo was part of the department’s family.
He said keeping the dog in service could cause a problem in future court proceedings. While some agencies are choosing to keep their narcotics dogs and work around the marijuana issue, he said he thinks it’s a bad idea.
“I’ve done some checking, and every person I talked to said you cannot retrain the dog not to detect marijuana,” said Miller, a former longtime investigator with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. “They’re going to run into some issues. There’s going to come some case law from it. This is the best option we have. Then, there’s no question.”
Pogo’s handler, officer Joe Ritchie, has a new 1-year-old Belgian malinois/German shepherd mix. The total cost for the new dog is $11,500.
The pair will begin a two-week training course June 21. The new dog, Diablo, will not be trained to sniff out marijuana, but will be trained to search for other narcotics, including methamphetamine and cocaine.
Broadway is the only town in Rockingham County with a narcotics dog; however, both the Harrisonburg Police Department and sheriff’s office have several drug dogs.
Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Masha Garst and Alycia Eldridge, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, have been working with local police departments to advise them on how to handle the law changes.
Garst said following the new law is a top priority. She said any searches for drugs by dogs must be done carefully.
“It’s going to have to be to the letter of the law,” Garst said. “We’re not going to jeopardize someone’s right.”
She said K-9 units will continue to search for other drugs.
“Our biggest problem has been meth,” Garst said. “Meth is just devastating to the community.”
As of July 1, HPD plans big changes with its K-9 unit.
“With changes in Virginia legislation, it has been the decision of the Harrisonburg Police Department to not train our newest K-9s on the odor of marijuana,” Lt. Chris Monahan said.
Its newest dog, Kyro, which was trained in February, was not trained in marijuana detection. However, the dog’s handler was injured in a friendly fire shooting and will be out of work for an undetermined amount of time.
The department has two additional drug dogs.
“K-9 Tyr and K-9 Vader will both be utilized in a patrol function, to include the tracking of persons, building searches and article searches,” Monahan said. “[They] will also be utilized to locate illegal narcotics when probable cause has already been established, either through a search warrant or other means. These two K-9s will no longer be used to establish probable cause as it relates to the possession or distribution of illegal narcotics.”
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said his department has two dogs, Vante and Titan, trained to search for narcotics, including marijuana.
He said his deputies are working closely with Garst on how the dogs can be used without violating a person’s rights.
“We’re going to have to do some adapting,” he said. “We feel like there’s a way to be able to do that. There’s an infinite number of circumstances that might arise and will take them on a case-by-case basis.”
He said he didn’t see a reason to retire the dogs.
“We have a lot of time and investment in them,” he said. “They’re top level.”
