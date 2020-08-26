Standing a few feet back with a smile entrenched upon his face, John Judy watched as teammates took turns taking photos, slapping high-fives and passing around the Rockingham County Baseball League championship trophy.
For Judy, a 6-foot, 180-pound right-hander from Eastern Mennonite University, he said it was a moment of fulfillment and satisfaction after years of hard work.
“It’s really cool," Judy said. "Starting here three years ago, this is what we talked about. To finally see it through, it’s really cool for some of the guys you would call lifers on this team that have been through the grind. We finally put it together and it’s just cool to finally get it done.”
Top-seeded Broadway certainly got the job done on Tuesday, jumping out to a big lead early and doing enough to hold on late in a 10-5 victory that completed a series sweep of second-seeded New Market in Game 4 of the RCBL best-of-seven championship series at Rebel Field and captured the team's first league title since 1938.
The championship completed a campaign in which the Bruins were the best team in the regular season and postseason. They won the regular-season pennant — their first since 1931 — with a 16-5 record and dominated the Shockers throughout the year by winning all seven of their head-to-head matchups.
Chase DeLauter, a James Madison standout and the RCBL regular-season Most Valuable Player, was also named MVP of the championship series after hitting .600 with three homers. He was intentionally walked twice on Tuesday.
“It’s been a lot of fun," first-year Broadway coach Chip Abernathy said. "It’s just a great feeling. They all got along great. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of kids all summer long. They were fun to be around, enjoyable to be with, all upstanding guys. That was nice.”
Entering Game 4, there was some tension in the air between the two squads after the Bruins won on a walk-off wlld pitch the previous contest and emotions ran high afterward. That energy quickly dwindled on Tuesday, however, as the Bruins took quick command of the contest in just two innings of play.
After DeLauter was intentionally walked in the first, fellow JMU teammate Travis Reifsnider connected on an RBI double to give Broadway its first run and Judy followed that up with a grounder to make it a 2-0 lead through one.
In the second, after a Matt Meiser RBI single, DeLauter was intentionally walked once again to load up the bases. And once again, Reifsnider made New Market pay with a crushing grand slam into center to give the Bruins a commanding 7-0 advantage.
“They have to respect Chase," Reifsnider said. "He’s a great hitter, so it makes a lot of sense. For me, it’s just about not doing too much and staying within my game. Tonight, it worked out well and it was a good feeling to get that done.”
The Shockers slowly chipped away at the lead, getting a pair of runs in the second and then two more in the seventh after Judy had been pulled.
But the EMU pitcher helped himself at the plate with an RBI single along with a two-run double from former Turner Ashby product Trent Abernathy in the ninth to open up a 10-4 lead and set off the celebration in the away dugouts.
“I think we opened up a lot of eyes," Shockers coach Nolan Potts said. "We had a good regular season, had a couple of hiccups in the first couple rounds of the playoffs. But even in this series, I thought we gave away Game 1 and Game 3. We had them on the ropes and let them get off. It could have been an entirely different series. I’m just proud that, tonight, we got down 7-0 and they could have just folded. Until the ninth inning, we battled back and made things interesting.
"These guys had a great season. I told them, ‘Don’t let what happened at the end here diminish what you guys accomplished. … Hats off to Broadway. They played mistake-free baseball and when you do that, more times than not, you’re going to come out on top. That’s why they’re the champs this year.”
While the Bruins featured an abundance of Division I talent this season with five JMU players joining the roster for the first time, New Market looked similar to past years with a team full of players primarily from Shenandoah University.
Despite losing all seven contests against Broadway and being swept to end the season, Potts said his squad deserved to leave Rebel Field on Tuesday with their heads held high after helping the Shockers reach the RCBL title series for the first time in 48 years.
“They had a chip on their shoulder coming in," Potts said. "They know that they’re stacked with Division I talent across the board and we have a bunch of D-III guys. They play well together, though. They genuinely enjoy being around each other. … People are going to look at this and go, ‘Wow, they got swept.’ Really, it was a much closer series. We’ve got nothing to hold our heads about. We had a great summer and ran into the best team in the league.”
Judy allowed just two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five as the winning pitcher for the Bruins. Liam McDonnell and Bailey Hall combined to give up three runs on seven hits while striking out three in relief.
At the plate for Broadway, it was Reifsnider leading the way with a pair of hits and five RBIs. DeLauter finished 1-for-2 with three runs scored in the victory.
“We’ve played here all summer," DeLauter said. "It’s nice to play for a championship, no matter who you play for. You play to win. Being able to win this year for the guys who have been here a couple of years, it means the world to them. That’s the best part.”
Those guys DeLauter was referring to were the players like Judy, who have seen the reemergence of Broadway in recent years and the rise to the league's elite in 2020.
That's why, as teammates huddled around each other and engaged in a moment of celebration in the immediate aftermatch of the victory, Judy couldn't help but stand and take it all in.
“We had everything you could ask for from a baseball team," Judy said. "We threw it well, played good defense and hit the ball. Obviously those guys are great at it. You put all those pieces together and you have a pretty good baseball team out there.”
