A 57-year-old Broadway woman filed a federal lawsuit last week against Pfizer Inc. claiming an anti-seizure medication left her with serious, permanent side effects that the pharmaceutical company failed to warn her about.
The lawsuit claims that Ellen Mason suffers from cerebellar atrophy and has difficulty with balance, hand tremors and memory loss from taking Dilantin for several years.
The defendants didn’t inform United States customers until they added it to the bottle’s label in 2015, the lawsuit states.
“Defendants only added the reference in the label to cerebellar atrophy after plaintiff’s counsel in this case brought claims against defendants on behalf of numerous other individuals who were similarly catastrophically injured,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg on Thursday, seeks unspecified damages. It was filed on behalf of Mason by Richmond law firm Phelan Petty, California-based law firm Sanders Phillips Grossman and Texas law firm Dunn Sheehan.
There are several similar lawsuits against Pfizer scattered across the country.
Pfizer couldn’t be reached for comment.
The drug was first developed in 1939.
The lawsuit states that Pfizer was well aware of Dilantin-induced cerebellar atrophy and updated labels in several foreign countries decades before it started warning customers in the United States.
“In the last few years alone, defendants have reaped hundreds of millions of dollars in sales from their blockbuster drug,” the lawsuit states. “Across the decades following product launch, defendants have sold billions of dollars in Dilantin throughout the world.”
As of Monday, a trial hasn’t been scheduled.
