It was a successful day for local indoor track and field athletes on Tuesday.
There were local winners in a total of three events at the Virginia High School League Class 3 indoor track and field state championships at Liberty University.
Broadway senior Evan Armentrout won the boys 300 with a time of 36.51 while Fort Defiance junior Ramsey Corbin won the 1000 with a time of 2:35.06.
Corbin was also part of the Indians 4x800 relay team, which took home gold with a time of 8:15.59. The other three members of the Fort Defiance relay team were seniors Luken Mason and Nathan Shifflett along with junior Ashton Moyers.
Other impressive performances from locals included Spotswood senior Cy Alderman being edged out by Monticello's Malachi Fields — a University of Virginia football signee — in the 500. Alderman finished with a time of 1:09.72.
Spotswood senior Seth Harding (4:29.47) also finished fourth in the 1600.
On the girls side, Wilson Memorial senior Eliza Dana had a big day.
Dana finished fourth in the 1600 with an impressive time of 5:33.27 and also earned a sixth-place finish earlier in the 1000 with a time of 3:19.12.
The Trailblazers also had a pair of top-six finishers on the girls side with freshman Taylor Myers capping off her strong debut season with a third-place earning in the 3200. Myers finished the two-mile race in 11:58.58.
Jamie Milby, a senior, also had a strong showing for Spotswood with a leap of 4-08.00 in the high jump. That was enough to earn her fifth place overall.
