BROADWAY — One approaches the media and slaps high-fives with a casual greeting while the other quietly paces in a four-foot circle with his head down.
While Bryce Suters embraces the spotlight, Cameron Showalter avoids it.
Together, teammates and coaches call them "thunder and lightning."
“It’s part of why I love coaching here," Broadway second-year football coach Danny Grogg said on Tuesday. "You just get thousands of different personalities, it feels like. Each kid, at the end of the day, is a Broadway kid."
While running backs Suters and Showalter have contrasting personalities off the field, they have complemented each other perfectly on it as the Gobblers have jumped out to an impressive 2-0 start this season.
“I think it works," the soft-spoken Showalter said. "I like having [Suters] in the backfield. It gives us both a bit of a break at times and when I’m not doing so well, he can pick up the slack and I try to do the same for him.”
After winning just one game a year ago — a 35-24 win over winless Waynesboro in the season finale — Broadway has opened up this season with back-to-back victories over East Rockingham and Liberty-Bedford.
In a 35-20 win over the Eagles on Feb. 23 at James Madison's Bridgeforth Stadium, the Gobblers racked up 281 yards rushing on 37 carries. Then, on Friday against the Minutemen, Broadway finished with 260 rushing yards.
“Our offensive line, at the end of the day, has been focused on the mentality we’ve been preaching to them," Grogg said. "They never let up the gas pedal. It’s a continuous push. They know if they let up the gas, they’ll remember what everyone thought of them last year. They were the weak link and have that in the back of their minds. They have something to prove this year and they’ve done a good job adjusting so far.”
Physically, it's the James Madison baseball signee Suters that is more imposing with his 6-foot, 200-pound frame. After playing as a freshman and sophomore before taking his junior season off in 2019, the senior's return has been a major boost for the Gobblers offense this season.
The 5-foot-9, 159-pound Showalter, meanwhile, is a speedy junior that is known for his Zoom calls during fall meetings from his turkey house and his blue-collar work ethic that he brings as a stereotypical Broadway athlete.
“It’s been a blessing to have," Grogg said of the 1-2 punch with Showalter and Suters. "We’re confident in both of them to carry the football. We know, at any chance and any time, either one of them can break off a big run. Whether it’s with Cameron’s speed or Bryce’s physicality, they can both get it done. They’ve opened up our offense a little bit this year.”
Through two games, Showalter has 19 carries for 261 rushing yards and four touchdowns while Suters has 25 carries for 196 and three more scores.
“It’s really diverse," Suters said of the Broadway offense this season. "You don’t know who is going to get the ball. Any one of us can touch the ball. With me and Cam, we call ourselves thunder and lightning. We both can run inside, both run outside. Either one of us can go out there and score.”
The run game is one of the biggest reasons the Gobblers are off a 2-0 start for the first time since 2011 — a year they fell 25-0 to Christiansburg in the Virginia High School League Group AA Division 4 state semifinals.
“All the credit goes to them," Suters said of the offensive line. "They’ve done a great job, improved a lot since last year. They come to work every day, our offensive line coaches push them hard. ... Once we keep pounding the rock and keep going at [opposing defenses], it seems like they tend to give up. We don’t. We practice hard and we come to work every single day. I think that’s something we have on our side.”
Broadway hasn't had a winning record since 2014, but has now won three in a row dating back to the 2019 season. With only three games remaining in this condensed 2020-21 year, they are enjoying every single moment.
“It means a lot of great things," Showalter said. "We have proven stuff around the county to other people that didn’t believe we could get that far. It’s been really great, a lot better than last year. Being closer as a team helps us a lot. We’re way closer than we were last year and I think that’s contributed a lot to us winning games.”
That chip Showalter has on his shoulder is one that is also on Suters'.
In fact, Grogg said, it's one that sits on the shoulder of his entire roster.
“We never get respect as a Broadway kid and you hear that when they talk to people," Grogg said. "That’s the way they practice, the way they carry themselves. We have to earn everything we get every day. We’re never going to get the respect that we deserve, but that’s OK with us. We’re going to continue to do us and I think that’s the big thing this year."
The bottom line is it doesn't matter whether you're a two-sport athlete and Division I commit that has been used to attention since you were a freshman or a hard-hitting "country boy" that the coaches praise often.
According to Grogg, they're all "Broadway kids" and determined to get the program back on track quickly — like thunder and lightning, to be exact.
"It’s a bunch of different personalities, but it’s a bunch of different leaders," Grogg said. "And that’s something we didn’t have last year.”
