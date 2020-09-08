There was a time where Nate Tinnell left his options open.
The 6-foot-4, 192-pounder is a standout for the Broadway football and boys basketball teams and has the size and skillset needed to play at the next level in either sport.
But after a breakout year in 2019 on the gridiron and some extra time now away from the sport due to COVID-19, Tinnell has made it clear where his future lies.
"Football," Tinnell said without hesitation. "Football was my first love. It's been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember and I want to play this game as long as I can."
Fortunately for Tinnell, there's little doubt he'll get that opportunity to play at the next level despite the fall season now being pushed to February as a result of the Virginia High School League's condensed schedule for the 2020-21 school year.
Tinnell already holds roster spot offers from six Division III schools — Averett, Randolph Macon, Christopher Newport, Westminster, Ferrum and Mary Hardin-Baylor. He's also received interest from Emory & Henry and Frostburg State — a pair of Division II programs.
But a strong spring season could bring even more interest for the athletic Tinnell and possibly what he covets the most — a scholarship offer. He said James Madison and Virginia Military Institute have both contacted him and shown an early interest, but an official offer has not been made.
"COVID has definitely made things a lot more difficult than normal," Tinnell said. "It's made it harder to go visit schools and to go to camps and get exposure."
Danny Grogg, the second-year head coach for the Gobblers that was a standout at nearby Bridgewater College, said he has no doubt Tinnell has both the ability and the work ethic to be a high-level player when he reaches the next level.
"Nate could be very successful at the next level on either side of the ball," Grogg said. "He is being heavily recuited due to his size, frame and all of the intangibles. He has the frame a college coach would dream of and when he gets with a nurtritionist, the sky is the limit for him."
Tinnell said he's been recruited to play defense, tight end, receiver and special teams in college. His growth into a versatile all-around player started since he entered the program as an eighth grader and was on full display in 2019.
"He has became a physical presence on both sides of the ball, has gotten a lot stronger, taller and gained more weight, became a leader and done everything a coach could dream of as a student-athlete," Grogg said. "Our coaches think a lot of him and our team respects him and his work ethic. He’s like a son to me."
Tinnell's father, Will, is Broadway's defensive backs coach and serves as an assistant on the basketball team. Since Nate was a child, he's been around the BHS program as a team manager and is a player coaches said "bleeds green."
“He’s been around Broadway football for a long time,” former longtime Gobblers coach Brad Lutz said in 2018. “He’s had a lot of great role models that have made an impact on his life. Now, he has an opportunity to be a player that is contributing for us."
Former Broadway receiver Caleb Williams, who missed his entire senior season in 2019 while recovering from a knee injury, is a close friend of Tinnell's and witnessed firsthand just how much growth he's made in the sport over the years.
“I’ve seen him grow a lot and not just in his height,” Williams said last season. “His ability and his attitude has changed so much. He’s constantly working with guys, communicating with the team and just working hard. He’s got this drive. I don’t know what fuels him to keep going, but he just wants to prove everybody wrong. Seeing him mature so quickly is incredible to see. He’s relentless and wants to give it everything he has whenever he has the opportunity.”
In 2019, Tinnell finished with 43 catches for 635 yards and three touchdown receptions. He also led the Gobblers on defense at the linebacker spot with 67 tackles, including 12 for a loss.
Due to COVID-19, the offseason has looked far from usual for Tinnell and his Broadway teammates but he insisted that it hasn't stopped him from putting in the work neccesary to accomplish his goals.
"It’s been a little different and we have had to get a little creative with how I did some of these workouts, but it has definitely been different not playing at all this summer and now not playing football on time," Tinnell said. "I’m very excited [though]. Me and my friends have always talked about senior year and now it’s here and it hasn’t really set in yet. I’m happy we are able to get back in the gym and weight room finally and try to get into a little more of a routine and get things going towards the start of the season."
Tinnell will be one of the top players in the city/county in both football and basketball this year and while he said he obviously would like to pull in some more offers and gain more college interest, his biggest goal for his senior year is simply to "have fun and just win."
"I'm ready to step up," Tinnell said. "I have a lot of experience in both sports at that level and feel like I'm ready to be the best leader possible for both programs."
It'll be at least December before Tinnell plays a game for Broadway again and it will be in a unique way as he'll open up his senior year of athletics on the court instead of a field.
But once he returns to the gridiron in February and plays into the spring of 2021, that's where the college opportunities will likely continue to open up for Tinnell.
And Grogg, who Tinnell called the "greatest coach of all time", said he has no doubt his senior captain will use that opportunity to continue building toward a bright future in the sport that he loves.
"He’s going to be a huge leader on and off the field for our program," Grogg said. "He is a difference maker, someone we really rely on, does the right things in the classroom. He's someone who will always bring the juice to practice and in games."
