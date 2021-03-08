Kenny Layman and Darrell Zook have been on the run together for more than 50 years - but that's a good thing.
They began running as elementary-school students at Pleasant Valley, were on championship cross country teams at EMHS and EMU and for about the past 30 years have been part of a small group that pounds the pavement for several miles on Saturday mornings.
"At Pleasant Valley, we had a track meet for fourth, fifth and sixth grades. The first time we ran against each other was around the sewer at Pleasant Valley, the 600-yard run," recalls Zook.
"They would time you and put it on your [physical education] record," Layman notes. "We had to do the shuttle run and another one was the 600. It was just once a year."
Both entered EMHS as eighth-graders and became two of the best distance runners in the area. They helped the Flames become one of the best private-school programs in the state under Coach Ron Koppenhaver.
"We won all the conference titles in four years," Zook, 63, notes of those EMHS days. "We missed the state title our junior year by one point and our senior year missed by two points."
"Koppenhaver had us running a lot. I guess I just fell into where it was my best option" as a runner, said the modest Layman, who started as a senior in basketball at EMHS.
After graduating from EMHS in 1976, the pair took their talents up the hill to what is now EMU.
Layman, the better runner of the two, and Zook were part of an EMU team that won national titles among smaller Christian schools their freshmen and sophomore years.
The 1976 EMU team won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and National Christian College Athletic Association championships under Coach Roland Landes.
Other standouts were Don Martin and Mike Lehman as the Royals became the first EMU team to win an ODAC title in any sport. The 1976 team was inducted into the EMU athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.
Layman, the first EMU All-American, was the ODAC runner of the year three times. He was inducted into the EMU Hall of Fame in 1981.
"Kenny was among the top Division III runners in the nation as a junior and senior. He was built for it and really worked hard. He had the physique for it, the metabolism for it and the good attitude and the hard work" ethic, Zook said.
Another coach for Zook and Layman at EMU was Elton Horst, who also ran for the Royals and is a member of the athletic Hall of Fame.
After graduating from EMU in 1980, Zook and Layman took different career paths but re-connected later to run on a regular basis.
Zook is a chemistry teacher and cross country/track coach at Broadway High while Layman and his wife, Deb, have run the Tried and True Thrift Shop in Harrisonburg for about 16 years. Zook is also a former coach at EMHS.
About 30 years ago, another former EMU runner, Mike Yoder, called to let them know he was coming to Harrisonburg for the weekend and wanted to see if Layman and Zook wanted to join him for a run.
"It kind of took off from there," Layman said. "Whoever shows up, we run together. It has been going on that long."
That was in the 1980s, and Zook and Layman have been running nearly every Saturday morning since then. These days, those jaunts go for about five miles. Layman said at his peak he ran eight to 10 miles a day while in high school and college.
"We used to go out in the country," Zook said. "Now we just run in Park View. Mount Clinton Pike is too busy."
The families of the two runners get together from time to time. "We will take family hikes together in the summer," said Zook. His wife is Gwen, a teacher at Cornerstone Christian School, and they have two daughters; the Laymans have two sons.
Zook said he has seen some peaks and valleys, so to speak, in distance running in the area.
"When we started running (in high school) in the 1970s there was a really big running boom back then and it built up," Zook said. "From my perspective, there was a little bit of a lull (later). But I would say it is coming back again."
"There are some good quality runners here in the local high schools," added Zook, noting some top current freshmen girls at Spotswood and Broadway. "It is good to see people get into distance running again."
Zook has been an integral part of that rise at Broadway. The Gobblers won their first state outdoor track title in 2018 under Zook.
"Darrell is an ideal high school coach; he sets high expectations for all of his student-athletes," Ryan Ritter, the Broadway athletic director, said Monday. "He is the perfect example of what we are trying to do at Broadway High School, where our statement is purpose over goal. His goal is to always win each race. He is teaching men and women to be better people throughout the season."
Just a few of Zook's former runners at Broadway include Jessica Cantrell (Singers Glen), a member of the cross country team at James Madison. Michael Sheets, a Broadway High product from Criders, is part of the cross-country program at Bridgewater College.
Another of his former Broadway runners is Isaac Alderfer, a junior middle distance standout at EMU who is among the top milers nationally at the Division III level.
"This year we have spring track until the end of June," said Zook, noting that the last year has been a challenge with the pandemic. "I am really grateful. ... that the kids get to run. We have to wear masks outside to run. I tell them it is like altitude training; it is like the professionals who train in Oregon or mile high Colorado."
It takes a special person to be a distance runner, both local residents noted.
"It is a good bit mental," said Layman, with a laugh. "You have to push yourself. You have to really want to [excel]. There are so many more options now" with other sports.
Zook played soccer when he was younger before focusing on running.
As for that first race in the 1960s at Pleasant Valley, neither Zook or Layman won. That honor went to Ron Delp, who become a standout soccer player at EMHS and EMU.
"Kenny got second and I got third," Zook notes of that early run - that led to many others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.