Seven years ago, Tamekia Trammell was without a home or a job, caring for three children by herself. The police station brought her to Mercy House, which offered a roof over her head and connection to resources. Today, Trammell is employed and living in a townhouse with her family.
Mercy House is a local homeless shelter that provides food, clothes and shelter to Harrisonburg families. Jacob Russell, senior housing counselor, joined Mercy House in 2013 and worked as the shelter manager and child services coordinator. When Trammell arrived at the shelter, Russell welcomed Trammell and assisted her with child support and goal-setting so she was out of the shelter and into housing in 32 days.
“I first met Jacob, he was so wonderful and helpful. He made me feel like I actually had somebody to care about me, and I actually belonged somewhere and something in my life actually mattered,” Trammell said.
Each winter, Mercy House collects Christmas presents for families in its shelter or recently settled into homes. Executive director Shannon Porter said that families having a hard time putting food on the table have an even smaller chance of affording presents under the tree.
“Sometimes people destabilize their housing because they want their children to have a good Christmas,” Porter said.
For the past four years, Brothers Craft Brewing puts a giving tree in its taproom, which is trimmed with ornaments that describe the wish lists for adults and children in the charity’s care. Starting on Black Friday, the tree had 60 ornaments for 42 families. About a dozen still remain on the tree, and this weekend is the last chance for individuals to donate gifts to the giving tree before the presents are delivered on Monday.
Each honorary Santa receives happy hour drafts for their contributions. For people interested in donating smaller gifts to Mercy House, any home supplies from trash bags to board games go to constructing “welcome home baskets.” A list of acceptable gift items is available online.
Many of the staff at Brothers Craft are former teachers, including taproom manager Josh Harold. Harold previously taught at Spotswood Elementary School, which he said during his career had approximately a 90% free and reduced lunch rate. Because Mercy House is a local organization caring for underprivileged residents, Harold said dedicating a Christmas donation tree seemed the logical choice.
“When we went to go do this, we were looking for an organization that would be able to basically meet what our goal was, which was to help families,” Harold said. “Mercy House does that, sheltering families with dependents and getting them back on their feet.”
Each year in December, Brothers Craft hosts its Cask For A Cause, a fundraiser where the brewery sells a beer it created in collaboration with a charity, for Mercy House. This Friday, profits from the beer Home for the Holidays, a one-off from the porter Elementary infused with stroopwafel, benefited the organization. For $5 per pint, profits from each glass sold went directly to the shelter, and a custom, framed event poster for the charity night was silent auctioned.
“Of all the places I have lived and worked in homeless services ... Harrisonburg by far is the most giving,” Porter said. “This community really rallies.”
In its efforts to customize a holistic plan of assistance for those in need, each family or individual who comes to Mercy House develops a service strategy plan. For Trammell, helping her find economic stability meant managing care for her children and finding a job.
“Jacob helped me feel better about that situation mentally. He also put me in programs to help me find a job,” Trammell said. “I will always be grateful for him in the Mercy House, and I will always be appreciative.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.