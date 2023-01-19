As customers sip on beer at a local brewery tonight, the fruity taste of a pale ale will remind them what their money is going toward.
Brothers Craft Brewing, located on North Main Street in Harrisonburg, will be holding its monthly Casks for a Cause fundraiser on Friday, Jan. 20. The event concludes a month-long supply drive for Open Doors, a local low-barrier emergency shelter.
The drive began Jan. 2 and ends Sunday.
This is the brewery’s third year collecting for Open Doors. The partnership began in 2020, when Jason Shifflett, brewery co-owner, was looking for a nonprofit to support for January's Casks for a Cause, which are monthly fundraisers. Brothers Craft Brewing began the fundraisers during its first year of operation in 2013, Shifflett said.
Shifflett said he thought Open Doors would be a perfect group to support during the cold month.
“The first two years we filled up probably three big tubs of clothes and hand warmers and children’s supplies, socks, things like that,” Josh Harold, taproom manager, said.
This year, however, the donation list looked different.
Open Doors received a number of donations during the holiday season, Nate Riddle, director of operations, said. Therefore, the nonprofit is asking for “lighter” items, such as hand warmers, name tags — to give the guests a sense of belonging during their stay, Riddle said— adult coloring books, crayons and colored pencils.
Folks can head over to Brother’s Brewing from 1 p.m. Friday until close at 10 p.m., to either donate directly or buy the “Open Pours” brew, which the nonprofit receives all proceeds from.
Riddle said that he and two others from Open Doors helped infuse the batch of pale ale with fruit. If all five gallons sell, Open Doors gets $200, Harold said. Pints will be $5.
“They wanted something light, so we did our Great Outdoors pale ale, with mandarin oranges, special dry hops and mangoes are going in there,” Shifflett said.
A Casks for a Cause poster will also sell during the silent auction Friday night, Harold said. Proceeds will go to Open Doors.
Brothers Brewing supports some local nonprofits annually, but the owners like to leave spots open for new organizations, Shifflett said.
One group it supports annually is Mercy House — with not only a monthly fundraiser, but a “brother’s giving tree,” during the holiday season, where residents’ wish lists are pinned to the tree and donors can play Secret Santa, Harold said.
The brewery does Christmas in July to benefit the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
A handful of items were donated for January's supply drive, Harold said; a monetary total will be announced Friday night, Riddle said.
Riddle said Open Doors is thankful for its partnership with Brothers Brewing and he hopes folks come out Friday night to support them.
“It's very important this time of year — January — to make sure this homeless population is taken care of,” Harold said.
