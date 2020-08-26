Sure, it's a recreational league. And at the end of the day, it is just for fun.
But what Chase DeLauter, a James Madison standout, found out this summer was that the history of the league is important to its fanbase.
So after leading Broadway to its first Rockingham County Baseball League championship since 1938, he admitted it was an experience he's glad he didn't miss out on.
“When we left school [in the spring due to COVID-19], it was rough," DeLauter said. "We didn’t know what was going on and we had hopes of playing ball. To come here and play in front of all the fans [at Broadway], it’s been great.”
Those fans at Broadway are what the players said made this year's win even more special. Winning never gets old, they said, but to do it for the Broadway faithful that showed how passionate they were with large crowds throughout the postseason, made it especially sweet.
“It’s been awesome," Bruins first-year coach Chip Abernathy said. "We were kind of wondering how it was going to go. Then you start winning a little bit and the people in Broadway start following you and really start pulling for you. It was just a great thing to see that happen. They got behind us and we rolled with it.”
One unique aspect of the 2020 campaign for Broadway was the venue it held its home games in. With Harrisonburg Turks coach Bob Wease on staff as an assistant, the Bruins were able to work out an agreement with JMU to play their home games at Eagle Field at Veteran's Memorial Park in Harrisonburg this year.
“It’s been great to be back on the baseball field this summer," Wease said. "It's a credit to JMU for working with me and making that happen for these guys."
As much as the Broadway community rallied around the Bruins, so did folks in Harrisonburg. From fellow JMU athletes to students that had already arrived in town, the team quickly built up a consistent and rowdy home crowd that supported the team on a nightly basis.
“It means the world to me," said Travis Reifsnider, who also plays for JMU. "I love the Harrisonburg community. They mean a ton to me and they’ve been awesome in supporting us all summer. I know it means the world to [the fans] so it feels awesome that we could get it done for them.”
The bond between the fanbase and its players was evident as the team celebrated snapping an 82-year title drought on Tuesday. Whether it were hugs behind the dugouts or pictures with their favorite players, a unique relationship was built this summer between the Bruins and their fans.
“Getting to play with them has been awesome," DeLauter said. "We’re able to help each other out, hang out after games and before games. It’s just been awesome. We bonded real quick when we first got here. We just bonded real quickly and that’s what ultimately helped us win ball games.”
Reifsnider added: “It’s been awesome. I love being out on the field with these guys. I consider them to be like brothers. We hang out all the time on the field, off the field. To see guys succeed, there’s no better feeling.”
That's why even though the fun of the RCBL has come to an end for the summer, the meaning of Tuesday's championship win won't diminish anytime soon.
Because like DeLauter, the rest of the Bruins understand its importance.
“It’s always fun to win," veteran pitcher John Judy said. "To get it done for the guys and our cheering section that has been with us through it all is cool. To see them over there smiling once we did it, it’s just really cool.”
