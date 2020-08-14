Tyler Ault’s RBI double in the third proved to be enough as top-seeded Broadway defeated fifth-seeded Bridgewater 1-0 in Game 5 of the Rockingham County Baseball League best-of-five semifinal series at James Madison’s Veteran’s Memorial Park in Harrisonburg on Friday.
Adam Riggleman gave up four hits and one walk in six innings while striking out seven for the Bruins. John Judy then came in and pitching three innings of one-hit relief, striking out five in the process.
Ault had two hits for Broadway while Travis Reifsnifer had another.
On the mound for the Reds, Derek Shifflett pitched all eight innings, giving up one run on three hits and three walks while striking out two.
Shifflett and Jonathan Sexton each had two hits at the plate while Grey Sherfey added another.
The Bruins will face the winner of Grottoes and New Market in the RCBL championship series. Those two teams will face each other tonight in Game 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Rebel Field in New Market.
