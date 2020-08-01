Despite poor weather conditions forcing some changes to the end of the Rockingham County Baseball League regular season, the playoffs are here.
It's been a unique year for the league with an abundance of Division I talent opting to play after the cancellation of the Valley Baseball League season.
That ultimately paid off for James Madison's Chase DeLauter and the Broadway Bruins, who captured their first league pennant since 1931 earlier this week.
But other teams are set up for nice runs as well and the postseason as a whole should be one of the most exciting in recent memories for RCBL fans.
Here's a look at this year's field:
1. Broadway Bruins (16-5)
Coach: Chip Abernathy
Top Hitters: Chase DeLauter (.545, 13 HR, 39 RBI), Josh Jones (.375, 3 HR, 29 RBI), Natty Solomon (.286, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
Top Pitchers: Adam Riggleman (3-0, 23.0 IP, 24 SO, 0.78 ERA), Chase DeLauter (1-1, 15.0 IP, 19 SO, 3.60 ERA), Brett Whiteman (3-1, 25.2 IP, 20 SO, 4.90 ERA)
Last RCBL Title: 1938
2. New Market Shockers (14-6)
Coach: Nolan Potts
Top Hitters: Nick Goode (.415, 6 RBI), Pearce Bucher (.346, 5 2B, 14 RBI), Grant Thompson (.314, 3 HR, 12 RBI)
Top Pitchers: Reilly Owen (1-1, 17.2 IP, 24 SO, 3.05 ERA), Joel Smith (1-0, 17.2 IP, 16 SO, 3.56 ERA), Grant Thompson (2-1, 37.0 IP, 55 SO, 3.64 ERA)
Last RCBL Title: Never
3. Grottoes Cardinals (12-9)
Coach: Tim Nicely
Top Hitters: Dylan Nicely (.403, 3 HR, 15 RBI), Austin Nicely (.395, 1 HR, 18 RBI), Cam Irvine (.284, 4 HR, 14 RBI)
Top Pitchers: Tucker Garrison (0-2, 23.0 IP, 20 SO, 5.08 ERA), Austin Nicely (14.0 IP, 22 SO, 0.00 ERA), Mike Dailey (3-1, 17.0 IP, 31 SO, 2.64 ERA)
Last RCBL Title: 1996
4. Clover Hill Bucks (12-9)
Coach: Kevin Chandler
Top Hitters: Kirk Navedo (.365, 1 HR, 15 RBI), Tyler Bocock (.352, 5 HR, 21 RBI), Drew Easter (.368, 2 HR, 11 RBI)
Top Pitchers: Nick Corbin (3-0, 21.2 IP, 15 SO, 2.49 ERA), Tyler Bocock (0-1, 15.1 IP, 16 SO, 2.93 ERA), Jesse Showalter (14.2 IP, 133 SO, 3.68 ERA)
Last RCBL Title: 2019
5. Bridgewater Reds (11-10)
Coach: Robert Sherfey
Top Hitters: Corbin Lucas (.415, 3 HR, 16 RBI), George Laase (.422, 5 HR, 22 RBI), Mason Mitchell (.346, 2 HR, 20 RBI)
Top Pitchers: Lliam Grubbs (1-0, 21.2 IP, 30 SO, 0.84 ERA), Hunter Mohr (1-1, 18.2 IP, 13 SO, 5.30 ERA), Derek Shifflett (2-1, 25.2 IP, 42 SO, 6.31 ERA)
Last RCBL Title: 2018
6. Montezuma Braves (8-13)
Coach:
Top Hitters: Adam Hackenburg (.388, 1 HR, 5 RBI), Will Wagner (.350, 6 HR, 15 RBI), PJ Hanisak (.299, 2 HR, 17 RBI)
Top Pitchers: Grant Thomas (1-1, 12.2 IP, 10 SO, 3.55 ERA), Andrew Ward (1-0, 13.0 IP, 16 SO, 4.15 ERA), T.R. Williams (1-0, 7.2 IP, 14 SO, 5.87 ERA)
Last RCBL Title: 2006
7. Elkton Blue Sox (7-15)
Coach: JJ Loker
Top Hitters: JJ Loker (.362, 6 HR, 25 RBI), Will Decker (.361, 4 HR, 12 RBI), Lee Carneal (.352, 6 HR, 16 RBI)
Top Pitchers: Derek Justice (0-1, 15.1 IP, 10 SO, 3.52 ERA), Elliott Erkel (2-2, 26.0 IP, 22 SO, 6.57 ERA), RJ Payne (0-1, 23.0 IP, 15 SO, 10.56 ERA)
Last RCBL Title: 2002
8. Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks (4-16)
Coach: Leslie Sandridge
Top Hitters: Tanner Morris (.462, 4 HR, 19 RBI), Cody Bartley (.438, 10 HR, 30 RBI), Will Hass (.413, 5 HR, 19 RBI)
Top Pitchers: Chandis Goff (1-1, 17.0 IP, 9 SO, 3.70 ERA), Jailey Paredes (0-2, 16.0 IP, 26 SO, 6.75 ERA), Calyb King (1-2, 23.0 IP, 26 SO, 7.04 ERA)
Last RCBL Title: 2016
