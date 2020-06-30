There will be baseball played in the city of Harrisonburg this summer.
Broadway Bruins assistant Bob Wease told the Daily News-Record on Tuesday that the team has reached an agreement with James Madison University to play its 2020 Rockingham County Baseball League home games at Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Bruins, who typically play their home games at Broadway High School, will make the short drive up Route 42 to play in JMU's 1,200-seat stadium with artificial turf.
"I want to thank JMU for allowing this to happen," Wease said. "We really appreciate them making this happen for us."
Wease serves as the Harrisonburg Turks head coach in the summer normally, but COVID-19 forced the Valley Baseball League to cancel its 2020 campaign. With the Turks no longer playing at their home field, it opened up an opportunity for the veteran skipper to get Broadway a temporary home for the summer.
"I think this will bring a lot of excitement to the city of Harrisonburg and the county league," Wease said. "This is a good thing for everyone involved."
The Bruins' first home game will be Friday when they host New Market at 7:30 p.m.
