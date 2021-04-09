A few years ago, Trace Brunk watched as a blue fire engine from Singers Glen Volunteer Fire Company zoomed by him.
It was then the now 18-year-old home-school student decided he wanted to volunteer to protect the small village in western Rockingham County.
“It was a spur of the moment thing … as soon as I saw that fire truck go down the street,” he said.
He joined as a junior volunteer and later entered Massanutten Technical Center’s firefighting and rescue program. He graduated from MTC earlier this year and will graduate from high school in May.
One of the reasons he volunteers, Brunk said, is that he gets to help people, some in dire situations.
“It’s someone’s worst day,” he said. “Their house is up in flames or they crashed their car. I try to help make their day better.”
Sometimes, he said, helping is knocking down the flames quick enough to salvage someone’s precious mementos or getting someone to the hospital to help alleviate their pain as soon as possible.
Brunk was one of many firefighters to respond to the Bergton Grocery store fire on March 21, which left the more than a 100-year-old store in rubble.
One thing he enjoyed about MTC’s program is the one-on-one instruction students receive, especially when they are having trouble grasping a specific skill.
“If there’s something you need to work on, they work with you until you're confident that you know what you’re doing,” Brunk said.
Singers Glen Capt. Mike Armstrong, who also serves as a battalion chief for the Harrisonburg Fire Department, said volunteers, especially those in the MTC program, have been crucial to the rural fire department.
Seven volunteers are MTC graduates, including four who work full time in fire and rescue in the region. They help protect the department’s coverage area of 32 square miles and roughly 2,500 homes.
“We have members that can come in as a junior member before they are 18,” Armstrong said. “It certainly helps the community. It’s a resource that helps us out. When they come out of that program, they are very capable. This is a profession you never stop learning in, but those folks are off to a very competent start in the fire and rescue service.”
Armstrong said Brunk has been an active member of the department, responding to many of the agency’s 58 calls so far this year.
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Lt. Stephanie Brown has served as the main instructor for MTC’s program since 2017.
Brown began working as a career firefighter in Winchester before moving to Page County in 2012 and to Rockingham County four years ago.
She has volunteered since 2017.
Brown said Brunk was a model student, always striving to be the best.
“He was a hard worker, definitely willing to learn,” she said. “He was always willing to go that extra step to be better.”
Brown said allowing high school students to get the fire and rescue training while still enrolled at one of the city or county’s high schools is important for the area’s volunteer stations.
With general volunteerism declining in the fire service because of increased certifications, and the costs that go along with that training, the MTC program prepares students to help fill the gaps.
“Coming from the volunteer side, if I wouldn’t have had the best training, I wouldn’t have had that experience once I went into the career field,” she said. “If you have students that potentially want to do this in the future, they can graduate with the certifications needed.”
She said many of the students often volunteer for their local fire company while still in school.
“It’s very beneficial for them to volunteer,” she said. “They can get hands-on skills. It gives those students that extra time. It’s a huge benefit to volunteer.”
It also benefits the fire companies, Brown said, especially those that are rural. She said having staff to respond is key.
“It’s very important because of the response times,” she said. “If Singers Glen didn’t have a department, they would have to wait on Broadway, Hose Company No. 4 or Clover Hill to get there. Time is of the essence. When you call 911, you don’t want to wait 15 to 20 minutes for someone to get there.”
While Brunk and his fellow MTC graduates bring the energy to fight fires and respond to medical calls, Armstrong said they are the backbone of many of the station’s fundraising efforts.
He said the volunteers have kept the station going since its inception.
In 1990, Hose Company No. 4 built a substation in Singers Glen to increase response time to the area.
Four years later, the Singers Glen Volunteer Fire Company was chartered and took over the operation of the substation.
“As with a lot of our younger members, [Brunk’s] interested in contributing to the community,” Armstrong said. “He knows 80% of what we do is fundraising and training, and that participation is just as important as responding to an incident.”
Armstrong said one of the primary fundraisers that has kept the station afloat over the years is the annual lawn party, which was wiped out last year because of COVID-19 restrictions issued by the state.
This year, with the help of Brunk and others, the organization plans to host the lawn party in June.
“We believe we will be able to do that and do it safely,” Armstrong said.
