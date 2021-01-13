Former JMU assistant men’s basketball coach Josh Oppenheimer, now on staff with the Bucks of the NBA, spoke to the News-Record about some of the Milwaukee players. Here are his comments on the MVP, a former Orioles' minor league pitcher and an ex-University of Virginia standout:
*Giannis Antetokounmpo, 26, who is from Greece, a top NBA player and MVP and one that wanted Oppenheimer back on the coaching staff after a few years away: “I got a call this summer from the Bucks. Was I willing to come back? Then I got a call from him telling me he wanted me to come back. When you are told by someone like that he wants you to come back in the organization, working with him, that definitely makes you feel good and wanted. We have a longstanding relationship, working with him for years. I spoke with him and coach Bud and went to Milwaukee for a couple of days and everything went great and sounded great. That was on a Sunday, Monday. Tuesday I was on a flight to Athens. I flew to Athens and spent two months there, about seven weeks with Giannis and his brother. We just worked out every day, spending a lot of time in the gym, which was great.”
*Pat Connaughton, 28, a former minor league pitcher in the Orioles’ farm system in 2014 in Aberdeen, Maryland who also played basketball at Notre Dame: “He just signed a new deal, which he deserved. I have gotten to spend a lot of time with him and know him very well. He said he wanted to play basketball and he said he was going to give basketball all of his attention. He felt if he was going to fall back on one (sport) it was easier to fall back on baseball. He has become a very high level shooter. Obviously, a very good athlete; he was in the dunk contest last year (at All-Star weekend). He is an unbelievable person, an unbelievable teammate. Great for your team, great for your culture. He fills a great role for us off the bench and plays multiple positions. Teams win at every level because they have guys like Pat, who are stars in their roles, know who they are and don’t try to do something they are not good at. He is an integral part of what we do.”
Mamadi Diakite, 23, a former standout at the University of Virginia and NBA rookie: “He is one of our two-way players. I think he has the potential to have a great future. He can defend multiple positions. One of the main focuses with him is building his body up. You *see him at Virginia and he is big, tall, long, athletic. Then you put up next to Giannis and he looks like his little brother. He is an absolute a sponge. He is always asking questions of coaches and teammates; he wants to learn. He has a thirst and desire to improve as a player. I have no doubt down the road when he gets his opportunity he will make the most of it. I believe he will be a contributing NBA player down the road."
