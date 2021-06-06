Four Clover Hill pitchers limited Grottoes to seven hits in a 4-2 win in Grottoes in Rockingham County Baseball League action on Saturday.
Steve Woerner started for the Bucks and went three innings, Sam Imeson threw two scoreless innings, Bridgewater College product Tucker Hrasky allowed two runs in three innings and Jacob Grabeel threw the last inning.
Tucker Garrison started and went eight innings for Grottoes and allowed seven hits and four runs.
Cody Swisher had two hits and drove in a run for Clover Hill and center fielder Blake Sipe scored two runs for the Bucks.
Dylan Nicely and Keegan Woolford had two hits each for Grottoes.
In other RCBL games Saturday:
Broadway 7, New Market 4: Leadoff man Dustin Justin Lohr scored a run and drove in two for Broadway, which used five pitchers – four of whom threw two innings each in Broadway’s 7-4 win over New Market.
Wyatt Emswiler got the win, as he threw two innings in relief.
New Market center fielder Henry Delavergne had two hits and scored two runs while Harrisonburg graduate Cade Templeton threw 2.1 innings out of the bullpen and allowed one run for the Shockers.
Stuarts Draft 2, Elkton 1: Elkton starter Derek Justice went eight innings and allowed just two runs but the Blue Sox lost 2-1 to Stuarts Draft.
Parker Heinemann went 4.1 innings and allowed no runs out of the bullpen for Stuarts Draft as each team was held to four hits. Zach Roberts, the leadoff man and second baseman for the Diamondbacks, had two hits.
Montezuma 3, Bridgewater 2: Lance Tate started and allowed one unearned run in five innings as Montezuma beat Bridgewater 3-2.
Derek Shifflett, the Reds’ starter, was nearly as good as he allowed just one earned run in six innings.
Keegan Oliver pitched the last two innings for the Braves and didn’t allow any runs.
In other Valley League games Saturday, Winchester beat Purcellville 4-3; Charlottesville downed Covington 9-5; Woodstock beat Strasburg 5-2; and Staunton edged Waynesboro, 8-7.
EMU product Jaylon Lee and Jacob Williams hit homers for Woodstock.
