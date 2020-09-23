While Valley District administrators are nearing the final stages of finishing up their athletic calendars for the 2020-21 school year, athletic directors around the Bull Run face a bit of a different challenge.
While teams from the Valley will play one non-district game in football and two in several other sports, the Bull Run will play strictly district games with eight teams filling up the league.
The issue is that, in football, the Virginia High School League is only allowing 60 percent of games to be played. That means only six regular-season contests and one district game getting erased off each team's regular schedule.
How, or when, the league will figure out which district game each team will cut is to be determined. Sources told the Daily News-Record, however, that the master schedule for the league should be finalized in the upcoming weeks.
Until we find out exactly when and who each team will face this spring, let's take a look at 10 district games we'd like to see most:
East Rockingham vs. Luray
When: TBD
Last season: East Rockingham beat Luray 53-23 in Harrisonburg
Why Go: East Rockingham's magical postseason run may have started with a 30-point rout of Luray at the Shenandoah Valley Football Classic at Bridgeforth Stadium in Luray.
The result was a surprise at the time, but sparked a remarkable playoff run for the Eagles that showed they've become a top-tier team in the region and state.
Clarke County vs. Strasburg
When: TBD
Last season: Clarke County beat Strasburg 24-6 in Strasburg
Why Go: As two of the most consistent teams over the last decade in the entire region, these two squads are almost a lock for the Region 2B playoffs each year.
Due to the success of both teams, they've developed quite the rivalry in recent seasons with the game often deciding the winner of the Bull Run District.
Page County vs. East Rockingham
When: TBD
Last season: East Rockingham beat Page County 35-30 in Elkton
Why Go: Despite the fact that Page County has never beat East Rockingham, this is an intense rivalry that has continued to get more competitive in recent years.
With the Panthers trending up and coming off an appearance in last year's Region 2B playoffs, this will be another fun contest to watch in 2021.
Stonewall Jackson vs. Madison County
When: TBD
Last season: Stonewall Jackson beat Madison County 30-27 in Quicksburg
Why Go: Both programs have had their struggles in recent seasons, but will have a chance to get a solid district win if they face off again this year.
Madison County was one of two teams Stonewall Jackson beat a year ago, but will pose a much stiffer challenge with quite a bit of talent returning in 2021.
East Rockingham vs. Clarke County
When: TBD
Last season: Clarke County beat East Rockingham 42-7 in Berryville
Why Go: East Rockingham rebounded from the embarrassing 35-point regular-season loss to run away with a 41-7 win over Clarke County in the opening round of the Region 2B playoffs last season.
That last loss was a tough way for Clarke to end its season and surely is in the back of the minds as they try to rebound this year and make a deeper postseason run.
Strasburg vs. Page County
When: TBD
Last season: Page County beat Strasburg 21-14 in Strasburg
Why Go: Page County's upset of Strasburg last September proved the Panthers were the real deal and it paid off with their first playoff berth in over 30 years.
Now, both squads enter 2021 hopeful for another shot in the postseason and a rematch will bring back plenty of intrigue from last year's thriller.
Stonewall Jackson vs. Rappahannock County
When: TBD
Last season: Stonewall Jackson beat Rappahannock County 31-0 in Quicksburg
Why Go: Stonewall Jackson snapped a 41-game losing streak with a shutout of Rappahannock County a year ago in a memorable game in Quicksburg.
Now, the Generals will look to continue to build off that momentum and pick up a few more victories under a first-year coaching this season.
Page County vs. Luray
When: TBD
Last season: Luray beat Page County 48-27 in Shenandoah
Why Go: As one of the fiercest rivalries in the Bull Run, the Luray-Page County matchup always brings out one of the biggest crowds of the entire season.
Both teams are coming off playoff appearances a year ago and the Panthers continue to take steps toward becoming a consistent postseason threat.
Clarke County vs. Stonewall Jackson
When: TBD
Last season: Clarke County beat Stonewall Jackson 46-0 in Berryville
Why Go: It's a matchup of two teams that have experienced very different fates in recent years with Clarke County serving as one of the league's best teams and Stonewall Jackson struggling majorly to even get a win.
Despite that, both teams enter the spring season with optimism under first-year coaches and bring a geographical rivalry to the league as two of the teams furthest north in the district.
Luray vs. Clarke County
When: TBD
Last season: Luray beat Clarke County 35-34 in Luray
Why Go: These were the two best teams in the Bull Run District during the regular season last year and run very similar schemes on both sides of the ball that results in a hard-nosed style of play from both squads.
Both teams bring back a solid core of senior leadership and have developed a reputation as two of the most consistent teams in both the district and all of Region 2B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.