SHENANDOAH — One more to go.
Luray, playing without its leading scorer, used a strong second quarter to build a lead and held on for a 52-36 girls basketball victory over Strasburg on Tuesday night in the Class 2 state semifinals at Page County High School.
The win sends the Bulldogs into Thursday’s state championship game against Gate City. The game will be held at VCU’s Siegel Center in Richmond at 12:30 p.m.
“We’ve been talking since it’s been win or go home time these past couple weeks that we just want another practice,” Luray girls basketball coach Joe Lucas said. “The state finals is sort of a byproduct of that. But we talked about how this is such a special group and we’ve been going for four-and-a-half months or whatever it is and we didn’t want it to end. So we’re just happy we get to keep going and it doesn’t have to end, and going to the state championship is sort of a byproduct of that.”
Both teams came out strong in the first quarter. The two teams had no turnovers in the opening period, which ended in an 18-18 tie.
With about six minutes to go in the second quarter, Luray 5-foot-10 sophomore guard Emilee Weakley picked up her second foul and had to come out of the game. The Bulldogs were clinging to a 20-18 lead.
Not only did the rest of the team hold their own without Weakley, they helped the Bulldogs build a 29-20 halftime lead.
“We actually sort of wanted to hold the fort, but we were actually able to extend the lead without her,” Lucas said. “That was huge, that was huge to be able to keep her on the bench. We were talking that if it were tied or Strasburg took the lead we were going to have to put her back in but we were able to extend it a little bit. Lindsay Bly came in and got some huge offensive rebounds to give us some extra possessions. Averie Alger had two humongous 3’s there in the first half.”
Sophomore guard Averie Alger scored five points and Jaidyn McClung added four without Weakley, who is averaging around 31 points per game, on the floor.
“When I got into foul trouble in the first half my teammates really stepped up,” Weakley said. “They really played their hearts out. That’s all anybody can ask for. We played together and we pulled it out.”
Weakley wasn’t the only one in foul trouble. Strasburg’s twin towers of 6-foot-3 forward Jaden Alsberry and 6-foot-4 center Christyan Reid also were in foul trouble during the game. Reid picked up her third foul with 3:44 left in the second quarter. Both Reid and Alsberry fouled out in the fourth quarter.
“We were able to get them in some foul trouble,” Lucas said. “I think that’s when the game changed. We were able to get them in some foul trouble and get to the free-throw line.”
On the defensive side of the ball the Bulldogs were clicking as well. The Rams missed their first 15 shots of the second quarter and went 1-for-16 overall in the period.
Weakley and junior guard Brynlee Burrill accounted for all 10 of Luray’s third quarter points and the Bulldogs stretched the lead to 39-27 after three periods.
The Bulldogs (29-1) had at least a double-digit lead throughout the final quarter. It was the fifth meeting of the season between the two teams. Luray won four of the five games.
“It feels awesome,” Weakley said. “We’ve worked hard our whole entire season. It’s a dream come true. So we’re just going to go Thursday and play hard and hopefully win.”
Strasburg (26-4) was led by Reid and Karly Colcombe with nine points each.
Weakley finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. Burrill had nine points and 10 rebounds and McClung had seven points and 17 rebounds. Alger finished with nine points for the Bulldogs.
Luray is trying to win its first state title in program history. Lucas said the team, which has only one senior and one junior, is a special one. He said that even the bench players are constantly cheering on their teammates even knowing they won’t be getting much playing time. He said it’s that unity that has helped the team win 20 straight games.
“We talked in the locker room about how it’s so rare,” Lucas said. “Nowadays everybody talks about how kids are selfish and how kids have changed — and they’re not. They’ve bought in and their parents have bought in. There’s a lot of fingerprints on it besides me or the kids.”
The Bulldogs will play Gate City in the state final and Lucas said he expects it to be a tough game.
“That area has dominated 2A state basketball for eight years,” Lucas said. “I think they might have won at least seven of the last eight, maybe eight in a row. So it’s going to be tough and they’re a team where, I know Central-Wise dominated down there for a long time, but they’re sort of a guard-heavy team. They want to speed you up. They play really hard. That’s the thing I saw on film is all their teams down there — they just get after it. So it’s going to be a challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.